// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 4, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Wikipedia screengrab/Nafisathallah
Asia
2 min.Read

#SEAbling support: Southeast Asians, including S’poreans, are helping Indonesians amid widespread protests

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Indonesia has lately been racked with protests, as people have taken to the streets, initially against proposed higher housing allowances p for legislators while salaries have stayed the same and living costs have increased.

Many of the protesters have been students and food delivery drivers. On Aug 28, a protest at the Parliament complex in Jakarta turned violent. It resulted in the death of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old Grab driver. Outrage has since spread across the country.

SEAblings in the ‘Grab Movement’

One bright spot amid the turmoil is that many people in Southeast Asia are helping protesters in Indonesia out, showing solidarity and support, especially to Grab and Gojek drivers. According to a Sept 4 Reuters report, people from Southeast and East Asia have been ordering food, and delivery drivers have been shocked to find out that the food ordered is for them.

While the “Grab movement” to help Indonesian delivery drivers started in Malaysia, citizens of other ASEAN countries have followed suit.

See also  OpEd: Good prospects for tourism industry in ASEAN

“This morning I opened Threads and cried seeing so many brothers and sisters from Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and many other countries sending food through Grabfood to people in Indonesia. Thank you so much, everyone, for your help and support. It means a lot, it’s not just food but it’s hope and strength you gave us,” wrote a woman named Eunike Ardita in a Sept 2 post on Threads.

Threads screengrab/ eunike_ardita

Meanwhile, a Threads user from Japan who goes by xiinya_jp recently sent a meal to a Gojek driver and has been encouraging her countrymen to do the same.

Threads screengrab/ xiinya_jp

Grateful

The delivery riders who have been on the receiving end of their “SEAblings’” support have taken to social media to express their gratitude.

On TikTok, a Sept 2 video from a delivery rider who goes by @aktaasli on the platform has had over 1.2 million views. In it, the rider explains that with the temporary shutting of food and beverage establishments amid the protests, there have been fewer orders from customers, which has put their livelihood at risk.

@aktaasli

Terharuu 🥺 trimkasih orang baik #ojoltiktok #tiktok #akta #viralvideo

♬ suara asli – AKTA – AKTA

But then he shows screenshots of an order from a Singaporean customer, who bought food not only for the post author but also for his fellow delivery riders.

“Today I feel happy and moved. There are many good people who care about us,” he said, tearing up and adding, “Singaporeans still care about us, the people of Indonesia.”

He also noted that that was not the only such order he has received, and that there have been others.

A fellow delivery rider who is also a TikTok user posted a video on Sept 2 wherein he thanked people from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for ordering food for them. Incredibly, Bang Sam noted that a fifth of the orders he has been getting are from Malaysia.

Expressing his gratitude to those who have been sending support their way, he added that this has been going on for some days now. /TISG

Read also: Bytedance’s TikTok temporarily suspends live feature in Indonesia for the next few days amid protests

Hot this week

Property

Kallang all-time high: 5-room Boon Keng Road flat sold for $1.54 million

SINGAPORE: A five-room Housing & Development (HDB) flat at...
Sports

Singapore Under-23 squad showed courage but lost to Yemen in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying opener

The Singapore Under-23 Men’s National Team fought gallantly against...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore