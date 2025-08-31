// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 31, 2025
31.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Female hand holding phone with TikTok icon on screen.
Photo: Depositphotos/yanishevska.photo(for illustration purposes only)
AsiaBusiness
1 min.Read

Bytedance’s TikTok temporarily suspends live feature in Indonesia for the next few days amid protests

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

JAKARTA: ByteDance’s TikTok has temporarily suspended its live feature in Indonesia for the “next few days” amid escalating violence in protests in the country, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson’s statement on Saturday.

TikTok said the move was part of “additional security measures to keep TikTok a safe and civil space.”

The platform, which has over 100 million accounts in Indonesia, will continue to remove content that violates its community guidelines.

The decision comes as protests spread beyond Jakarta, with several regional parliament buildings set on fire. The protests, which began earlier this week in the country’s capital over lawmakers’ pay, intensified after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle rider.

Reuters also reported that the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s planned trip to Beijing on Sept 3 to attend China’s “Victory Day” parade was cancelled.

In a video statement on Saturday, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi explained, “The president wants to continue monitoring (the situation in Indonesia) directly…and seek the best solutions.”

See also  US-China Trade War: Nothing Good Can Come Out of It

Indonesia’s president apologised to the Chinese government that he could not attend the invitation.

Mr Prasetyo added that another reason for the cancellation was the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.

This week, Jakarta summoned social media platform representatives, including TikTok and Meta Platforms, urging them to strengthen content moderation, as disinformation had spread online. /TISG

Read also: ‘We have a buyer for TikTok’: US President Trump says ‘group of wealthy people’ ready to buy app, but deal needs China’s approval

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Business

Singapore’s furniture industry to elevate indoor health standards with new sustainability mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s furniture industry is elevating indoor health standards...
Jobs

New hire says his manager shuts him down instead of helping, tells him to ‘figure things out’ alone

SINGAPORE: A newly hired worker shared online that his...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore