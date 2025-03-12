SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) chairman Desmond Lim has reversed his earlier decision to step down from his leadership role, citing overwhelming support and a renewed sense of responsibility.

He told Mothership on Tuesday (11 Mar) that he initially planned to step down to “pave the way for a new generation of leaders.” However, after discussions with colleagues and supporters, he was “profoundly moved by the strong support and high expectations” placed upon him.

“This overwhelming trust and friendship instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility,” he said, adding that he has decided to “continue leading the Singapore Democratic Alliance with determination.” He added, “I am committed to working tirelessly for our country’s and its people’s welfare, and I will not falter in meeting the expectations set before me.”

Mr Lim’s announcement came on the same day as the release of the much-anticipated Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, which outlined significant changes to Singapore’s electoral map. The latest redrawing of constituencies has increased the total number of electoral divisions from 31 to 33, with 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

Notably, only five GRCs and four SMCs remain unchanged from the 2020 General Election. The changes include the creation of five new GRCs and six new SMCs, while five existing SMCs have been absorbed into GRCs. As a result, the number of elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will rise from 93 to 97.

These extensive changes have sparked disappointment among opposition parties, many of which have been actively engaging voters in constituencies now affected by boundary shifts. With the general election expected in the coming months, some critics argue that the redrawing of electoral boundaries further disadvantages opposition parties, forcing them to quickly recalibrate their strategies in what is expected to be a short time frame.

In response to the EBRC report, the SDA released a statement highlighting its concerns about the division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which was the only constituency the party contested in the 2020 General Election.

The party said, “We are closely monitoring the developments regarding the EBRC report, particularly the division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC into two new GRCs, especially with the establishment of the new Pasir Ris-Changi, which includes the Loyang area. These changes are expected to have a significant impact, and we are actively evaluating the situation to understand all potential implications.”

SDA added that it will issue a statement on its plans for the election in due course.

In the 2020 election, SDA contested Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in a three-cornered fight, ultimately losing to the People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean. The party placed second, ahead of People’s Voice, which lost a hefty $67,500 election deposit after failing to secure the required vote share.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC has now been dissolved, giving rise to two new electoral divisions: Punggol GRC, which absorbs Punggol West SMC, and Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, which incorporates parts of East Coast GRC.