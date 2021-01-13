Scott Disick flirts with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian online

- Advertisement -

Daily Mail UK reported on January 12 that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have had a drama-filled, decade-long relationship and had three children together before calling it quits in 2015.

However, Disick can’t seem to maintain a casual relationship with his ex Kardashian as proven by his flirtatious comment left on her latest racy Instagram post. The 41-year-old’s Sunday post saw the reality star dressed in a sparkling silver catsuit which caused Disick, 37 to leave a rather flirtatious comment.

‘Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay,’ he wrote, referencing Bow Wow’s 2000 track of the same name featuring Snoop Dogg. The comment caused fans to have hope for the former couple once again but this comes days after the Talentless founder returned from a romantic Mexican getaway with his new lover Amelia Hamlin, 19. Since splitting up with Kardashian, this is Disick’s second May-December romance.

- Advertisement -

Disick dated Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter Sofia Richie from 2017 until last year. Richie was around the same age as Hamlin when she started dating Disick. From 2006 to 2015, Disick and Kardashian have been dating on and off, splitting up after having their third child Reign Aston, six. The former couple also have an older son Mason Dash as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, eight.

In the meantime, Kardashian is busy celebrating a personal milestone with her family. She recently completed filming on the final episode of the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kardashian’s social media post marked the end of the reality TV mainstay as she uploaded a set of glamourous posts to her Instagram account on Sunday. She posed elegantly on top of a granite surface below a large mirror featuring a lightbulb frame.

The eldest Kardashian sister wore a sparkling catsuit that hugged her curves and accentuated her toned tummy. She also wore a pair of black leather chelsea-style boots with oversized heels, further emphasising her space age-style outfit. The fashion designer partially pulled her brunette tresses back while allowing a few tendrils to fall down onto her shoulders. The Poosh founder wrote in the caption for the post: ‘take a bow.’

After that, the socialite reposted a photo from a Kendall Jenner fan account on her Instagram story. The snap showed Kardashian’s niece holding a baby with an image of her aunt’s face superimposed onto the child’s so as to protect its privacy. Many of the fan account’s followers reacted positively to the fact that Jenner’s relative had taken notice of the photo, apparently in stride.

Kardashian has been celebrating the end of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series, its 20th and final season is scheduled to air later this month. Created by Ryan Seacrest, the series is modelled after the popular MTV series The Osbournes which is about the family and their exploits in the entertainment industry. The success of the show helped propel the family members to fame and provided the momentum they needed to launch their various entrepreneurial ventures during the later seasons of the show.

Members of the Kardashian clan posted on their respective Instagram accounts to give their followers a behind-the-scenes look, to commemorate the final day of filming on Sunday. Kardashian highlighted the show’s longtime production manager Erin Paxton on her Instagram story. A video featuring Kim having a drink with various crew members was posted on the official Keeping Up With The Kardashians Instagram account.

Kim donned a pink hoodie in the video, letting her luscious hair to fall down past her shoulders.

She told her followers: ‘Okay guys, this, we just finished filming, forever. Like, forever ever. We’re done. We’re never filming again…cheers to, I don’t know. Fifteen years, twenty seasons of craziness and lots of love.’