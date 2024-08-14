SINGAPORE: Passengers aboard Scoot flight TR813, scheduled to fly from Jeju Island in South Korea to Singapore, experienced an unexpected mid-flight diversion that led to an unscheduled landing in Taiwan due to a technical issue during the flight.

Initially, flight TR813 was set to depart from Jeju Island at 9:10 a.m. Korean Standard Time (KST) on Aug 13, 2024, was expected to arrive at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 1:55 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT).

However, according to FlightAware’s flight tracking website, the flight departed ahead of its scheduled time at 8:59 a.m. SGT. It landed unanticipated at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at approximately 10:27 a.m. SGT, about an hour and a half after takeoff.

The Changi Airport Group’s website later updated its expected arrival time for flight TR813 to 7:35 p.m. SGT, indicating a significant delay from the original schedule. /TISG

