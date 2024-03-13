Business

SCCB: Business sentiment in Singapore at its most optimistic since 2023

ByMary Alavanza

March 13, 2024
Singapore Buildings

SINGAPORE: Business sentiment in Singapore has hit a high note, marking its most optimistic outlook since 2023, according to a recent study conducted by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).

Singapore Business Review reports that the study indicates a significant surge in businesses’ confidence about sales volumes and net profits for the second quarter of 2024, marking a one-year high.

The SCCB’s Business Optimism Index, a measure of business confidence, has increased by 4.82 percentage points(pp) compared to the previous quarter, reaching a level not seen in the past year.

This uptrend marks the third consecutive quarter of growth, suggesting a sustained positive trajectory in the business landscape.

The index has also shown improvement compared to the same quarter last year, surpassing the figures by 4.6 percentage points(pp).

The study highlights six key indicators that have influenced this surge in optimism. Businesses are particularly bullish about their sales volume, showing a significant increase of 3.7 percentage points(pp).

Similarly, there is a marked uptick in confidence regarding net profits, which have surged by 4.44 percentage points(pp).

See also  Singapore falls behind in AI integration despite consumer demand: Adobe Study

However, not all indicators have seen such optimistic gains. The study indicates a more subdued outlook in selling prices, new orders, employment, and inventory levels.

Selling prices, in particular, has witnessed a decrease of 10.37 percentage points(pp). New orders, employment, and inventory levels also saw decreases of 5.93, 7.41, and 2.99 percentage points (pp), respectively.

Despite these mixed sentiments, certain sectors stand out as most optimistic. The construction and transportation sectors lead the charge, reporting positive indicators across five key areas.

The services sector, with four positive indicators, followed closely behind, while the wholesale sector trails with two. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s Swiftonomics: Some businesses swiftly grew in sales, while others swiftly dropped in sales

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again in its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

Can Amazon’s back-to-office announcement mean layoffs are coming? Singaporeans weigh in

September 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

More than 8 in 10 business leaders report sustainability skills gap in their organisations

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again in its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.