Photo: Wikipedia/CC
Singapore News
Scammers busted for fake ‘Johor-Singapore housing subsidy’ scheme using forged PM signatures

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: An elaborate online hoax assuring funded homes through a bogus “Johor-Singapore Housing Subsidy Programme” has been exposed. Police are informing the general public to deflect from this deceitful venture being disseminated on social media.

According to the recent SCMP report, the fraudulent scheme is marketed and promoted via Facebook advertisements with titles such as “Free Homes Across the Causeway” and “JBSG Housing Subsidy Programme.” These ad campaigns are purportedly offering low-priced housing in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri. The ad campaigns were fashioned to look formal and authoritative, implying a joint initiative between the Singapore and Johor governments to enhance economic bonds and cost-of-living standards across the border.

Surprisingly, a variant of the hoax included a counterfeit document with the names and signatures of both Singapore’s and Malaysia’s prime ministers, trying to make the fake initiatives look convincing.

Unfortunate individuals who happened to click on the ads were redirected to WhatsApp. The crooks contacted and interacted with them on the guise of processing funded housing applications. They would then inquire about highly sensitive personal data, such as Singapore ID numbers, email contacts, and addresses. Some were even convinced to transfer money online for legal and stamp duties or to hand over cash to strangers in person.

“The police would like to inform members of the public that the information on this initiative is untrue,” said the Singapore Police Force in a statement released on Thursday. “The provision of personal information could be fraudulently used to carry out scams.”

Authorities are urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious ads or messages. Anyone with information or who may have fallen victim to the scam should contact the police immediately.

