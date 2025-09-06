// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Stomp/Ming
SBS Transit says it will take disciplinary action against bus driver who ran red light in Bukit Batok

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has confirmed that it will take action against a bus captain after he was caught on camera running a red light along Bukit Batok East Avenue 3.

The incident took place on Wednesday (Sept 3) at around 7:54 p.m. An eyewitness, who shared dashcam footage of the incident with Stomp, said the off-service bus did not stop despite the red signal.

Pedestrians could be seen waiting to cross the road at the time.

The eyewitness, Ming, told Stomp that while there were no passengers on board the bus, he was still concerned as the traffic light was showing a green man for pedestrians when the bus passed through.

“This is endangering pedestrians who are going to cross the road. You can see that the traffic light was showing the green man for them while the bus was passing by. Luckily, the motorcycle was not in front of the bus either,” he said.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu has since confirmed that the company is aware of the incident and that it will take action against the bus captain involved. She told Stomp, “Road safety is of paramount importance to us and we take a very serious view of this incident.

“We have looked into it and do not condone the actions of the bus captain concerned. Accordingly, we will be taking disciplinary action against him.”

