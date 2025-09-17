SBS Transit rolls out AI-driven tyre checks, launches new career track to upskill bus technicians

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever been stuck waiting for a bus that just never came, you’ll know how disruptive a single breakdown can be. To tackle this, SBS Transit is turning to tech. By the end of 2025, its automated Tyre Management System (TMS) will be running at Seletar and Ulu Pandan Bus Depots.

The idea is simple but clever. Instead of a technician spending up to 40 minutes checking a bus tyre by tyre, buses can now just roll over a platform where AI sensors and cameras instantly scan for tyre pressure, tread depth, or any signs of damage. What used to be slow, manual work is now done in minutes, keeping buses on the road, where commuters need them most.

A new career path for bus technicians

But it’s not just the buses getting an upgrade—the people, too. With support from NTUC Singapore, the National Transport Workers’ Union, and the NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, SBS Transit has launched the Diagnostic Expert Scheme (DES). This is a brand-new career track for bus technicians, helping them develop specialist skills in predictive and condition-based maintenance.

In plain terms: instead of waiting for things to break, technicians are trained to spot problems before they happen. And with structured training and a clear career ladder, these workers get to grow their skills and their futures, not just tighten bolts day in, day out.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

At first glance, depot upgrades might sound far removed from your daily commute. But here’s the link: smarter checks mean fewer surprise breakdowns. That means less waiting at the bus stop while the arrival timing mysteriously disappears, fewer last-minute dashes for a Grab, and a much smoother ride overall.

There’s also something reassuring about knowing the people behind the system aren’t being left behind by technology. With schemes like DES, bus technicians are being upskilled to work as well as given the latest tools, instead of being replaced by them. For regular travellers, that means confidence that the buses we rely on are looked after by skilled, motivated people who know the system inside out.

Moving forward together

SBS Transit summed it up neatly in its Facebook post: this isn’t just about upgrading systems, but also about “upgrading opportunities for our people.”

It’s a reminder that good public transport isn’t only about shiny buses or new tech; it’s also about the people who keep things running, and how they’re supported to do their best work.

So for the next time your bus glides smoothly to the stop, tyres humming without a hitch, it might just be thanks to a mix of AI and a technician who’s been trained to see the problem before you ever feel it.

