Public advisory: SBS Transit to conduct scheduled system maintenance on Sept 20 and 21

SINGAPORE: If you’re the type who checks the bus arrival app right down to the minute before leaving home, you might want to take note. SBS Transit has announced that it will be carrying out scheduled system maintenance from midnight on Saturday, Sept 20, until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

During this period, the SBS Transit website and mobile app will be down. That means no “Next Bus” timings, no app-based trip planning, and no quick online checks before you head out.

The operator has apologised for the inconvenience, but for commuters, this short pause in digital convenience will take a little adjusting.

What this means for commuters

The good news is that buses and trains themselves won’t be affected, and they’ll still be running during the scheduled system maintenance. The challenge is for commuters who have gotten used to relying on live updates to plan when to leave the house or dash out from the office. Without real-time arrival timings, there may be a bit more waiting around at the bus stop, especially if you usually cut it close to catch that one bus that gets you to work (or dinner plans) just in time.

It’s a small reminder of how dependent we’ve all become on these little digital helpers. One weekend without them, and suddenly the commute feels like going back to the “old days” when you stood at the bus stop and hoped the bus would show up soon.

How to cope this weekend

If you want to keep your stress levels in check, a little planning will go a long way. Other apps, like Google Maps, SG BusLeh, or the Land Transport Authority’s MyTransport.SG app still provide live bus arrival times for most services. Think of them as your stand-in travel buddies until SBS Transit’s system is back online.

It might also help to plan your trips appropriately. Check your travel itinerary in advance and give yourself a bit more buffer time just in case the bus takes longer than you expect. It’s not fun to be stuck at the stop watching bus after bus go by full, so giving yourself a few extra minutes could save you some stress.

And if you’re at an interchange, don’t forget that station staff are still around. They may not have an app in hand, but they can point you in the right direction and help with route information.

