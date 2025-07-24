// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 24, 2025
32.2 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ SBS Transit Ltd
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SBS bus captain returns wallet with work permit, S$2,400 to grateful passenger, says: ‘It was the right thing to do’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit told the heartwarming story of a kind and honest bus captain who did not hesitate to return the wallet a passenger had inadvertently left behind, which happened to contain the man’s work permit and S$2,400.

“It was the right thing to do. I’ve lost my wallet before, so I know exactly how it feels,” bus captain Tan Chiy Ping said in SBS Transit’s Jul 21 (Monday) post.

He had been inspecting Bus Service 138 at Ang Mo Kio Interchange after his shift before calling it a day when he found the wallet. At that moment, the passenger, who was described in the post as “visibly distressed,” entered the bus accompanied by Senior Assistant Interchange Supervisor Nithyananthan Palne.

The man had just been to the Passenger Service Office, telling the staff about his missing wallet. After Mr Palne determined where the bus was via SBS Transit’s Operations Control Centre, he brought the man to Bus Service 138.

See also  Passenger wearing face mask under niqab told by bus captain to place mask outside

The timing couldn’t have been better,” the post reads.

Mr Palne said that the passenger “thanked us over and over again” and that he was “extremely grateful” since he had earmarked the money to be sent to his family back home.

A simple act, but a huge impact, and that’s integrity in action because we CARE. Well done Chiy Ping and Nathan!” the post added.

This is by no means the first time that an SBS bus captain has shown such honest behaviour.

Earlier this year, SBS also praised one of its bus captains who had returned a lost backpack containing S$14,000.

On Feb 4, the company thanked Chen Long for being an example of what the company stands for. On his part, the 42-year-old Mr Chen empathised with the backpack owner, writing that he could “only imagine” the amount of worry the passenger felt.

“So I’m happy I could return it,” he said, adding, “It’s about doing the right thing.”

See also  A big thank you to bus captain going the extra mile of holding up umbrella for passengers

Undoubtedly, one of SBS’ biggest heroes is another bus captain who saved a four-year-old girl who had strayed onto a five-lane road in 2022.

Ong Shi Chuin had been at the wheel of his SBS Service 400 bus on Marina Boulevard on a Sunday evening, waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Suddenly, he spotted a young girl running barefoot along the wide road, which stretches over five lanes. She seemed to be running towards his bus.

He braked, opened the door, checked for traffic, then dashed out and scooped her up and into his bus.

The girl’s father was frantic. As Mr Ong told CNA: “The father and domestic helper came to my bus and pointed at the little girl and (he) said: ‘That’s my kid” before thanking me.” /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans praise ‘old timer’ bus captain for helping elderly auntie with her wheelchair

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her...
Law

Ex-preschool teacher pleads guilty to kicking 4-year-old girl, leaving bruise

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 22), a 57-year-old former preschool...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her...

Ex-preschool teacher pleads guilty to kicking 4-year-old girl, leaving bruise

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 22), a 57-year-old former preschool...

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

21-year-old arrested and charged for molesting 12-year-old on board MRT train

A 21-year-old man was charged in court today (July...

Business

Tech tsunami: AI rewrites Singapore’s PMET playbook

SINGAPORE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly changing Singapore's...

IT worker wants to take a yearlong break from corporate world, asks for advice

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who is looking to...

Netizen questions if SPH Media staff celebrated for ‘keeping print alive’ were also affected by layoffs

SINGAPORE: A netizen online has questioned whether SPH Media...

EC centre worker says ‘distasteful’ comments from ‘entitled parents’ are taking a toll on their mental health

SINGAPORE: A local Redditor who works in a public...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore