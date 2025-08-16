Salons now among Singapore’s most complained-about industries, prompting calls for regulation

SINGAPORE: A leading trade group is pushing for stricter regulations on Singapore’s hair industry after hair salons made a controversial return to the Consumers Association of Singapore’s (CASE) list of the top 10 most complained-about sectors in the first half of 2025.

According to the latest SCMP report, the Hair and Cosmetology Association of Singapore (HACOS), which represents over 300 professionals in the hair, beauty, and wellness industries, believes it’s time for the sector to have stronger oversight, minimum training standards, and better consumer protection.

HACOS founder Simon Lee, a trained hairdresser, noted concerns about misleading pricing, hard-selling tactics, and uneven service in the industry, adding that without proper regulation, such issues could continue affecting both consumers and its reputation.

Hair salons overtake airlines in complaints

According to data released by CASE on Aug 5, the hair salon industry ranked ninth in total consumer complaints from January to June 2025, surpassing even airlines, which placed tenth. The motor car industry held the top spot as usual.

This marks a reappearance for hair salons, which had dropped off the list during the same period last year.

Melvin Yong, president of CASE, noted that many of the grievances centred on high-pressure sales, deceptive promotions, concealed charges, and unsatisfactory service.

There’s been some improvement; prepayment losses fell to S$5,619 this year, down from S$21,810 in the same period last year. Still, the industry’s practices continue to raise concerns.

Misleading practices and viral backlash

In June, a high-profile case involving the HairFun salon chain confessed to doing unfair practices aimed at elderly customers. They provided low-priced haircuts or even free service, but then aggressively sold costly treatments, sometimes even without the customer’s consent.

An elderly customer tried to avail the services of a HairFun outlet for a publicised S$8 trim but ended up paying almost S$1,000 for a treatment bundle he did not approve of. Following public clamour, HairFun promised to stop such manoeuvres, obediently work with CASE, and carry out a five-day cooling-off period for packages that have been paid in advance.

Meanwhile, social media has become a platform for unhappy salon customers.

YouTuber and travel influencer Bernard Wang, 33, shared a video about how service standards declined after he purchased a 12-session package for S$250. While his first visit was “perfect,” he later faced pushy upselling and indifferent service when he declined to buy more products.

“From my third visit, they kept scanning my scalp to say it was inflamed and tried to sell me shampoo,” said Wang. “When I declined, they rolled their eyes. Eventually, even the relaxing massages were cut down to a quick two minutes.”

He finished his sessions but promised never to buy such packages again.

Another customer, Yeo Z G, shared on Facebook that his 70-year-old mother received a poor haircut and was treated coldly after refusing to sign up for extras. “Her haircut was uneven, but we didn’t take action. It was only S$10,” he said, adding that regulations could provide a formal way to seek recourse.

Industry without a rulebook

Unlike countries such as Australia, Japan, and the UK, Singapore has no licensing requirements or national skills framework for hairdressers. According to Lee, this lack of structure leads to inconsistent service, poor results, and even unsafe practices.

“This regulatory gap significantly contributes to rising consumer complaints and public distrust,” Lee said. “A phased approach to regulation would ensure skill, accountability, and professionalism.”

He also noted an increase in budget salons offering free haircuts as bait, which may explain the industry’s return to CASE’s complaint list after a brief drop-off in 2024.

What’s being proposed

HACOS is advocating for:

– Mandatory training and certification for hair professionals

– Transparent pricing structures

– Standardised grievance resolution mechanisms

– Greater consumer education

Meanwhile, CASE is encouraging consumers to visit CASETrust-accredited salons, which offer cooling-off periods and follow a strict “no selling during treatment” policy.

YouTuber Wang also suggested a grading system for salons based on customer feedback, displayed alongside CASE’s contact details. “Put a visible rating sticker at the entrance so customers think twice before committing,” he said.

Will regulation be the cut the industry needs?

While regulation might create challenges for some small operators, supporters say it’s necessary to eliminate bad practices and improve standards across the board.

“Regulating the hair industry is not just possible—it’s necessary,” said Lee. “It will protect consumers, enhance the profession, and secure the future of an industry that’s essential to our everyday lives.”

For now, the demand for reform is growing louder, and so are the voices of consumers asking for better services.