MALAYSIA: A 54-year-old saleswoman from Sabah welcomed the Chinese New Year with an unforgettable surprise after winning RM20.9 million (S$6.3 million) in the RM23.1 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1. The life-changing event, which she only discovered on the first day of the Lunar New Year, turned an already joyous celebration into an extraordinary one.

Calling it “the best thing that could happen” in her life, she described the jackpot as a massive ang pow, making the festive occasion even more meaningful. News of her win quickly sparked reactions online, with many social media users expressing both amazement and envy. “Certain people are lucky. I never win a hamper lucky draw,” one person commented, echoing the sentiments of many hopeful lottery players who have yet to strike it big.

No strategy, just pure luck

Unlike many lottery players who carefully select meaningful numbers, the Sabah winner had no specific choices in mind. Instead, she relied entirely on chance, using car registration numbers from vehicles parked in her neighbourhood

“I did not have any specific numbers to buy, so I just took the car registration numbers from vehicles parked in my neighbourhood,” she said in an article by Malay Mail. However, she did take one thing into account: she accumulated 18 sets of numbers for a System Play ticket, believing that 18 is the luckiest number during Chinese New Year. At the same time, she had no concrete strategy; her belief in luck paid off most spectacularly.

Some social media users joked about the impact of her new fortune, with one Facebook comment saying, “Now she doesn’t need to worry about price increases anymore.” In a time when inflation and rising costs weigh on many, winning millions certainly puts financial worries to rest.

An overwhelming discovery

The saleswoman only checked her results on the first morning of Chinese New Year and was completely overwhelmed by what she saw. Her random selection had turned into an RM20.9 million fortune, making for an unforgettable start to the year.

“This big ang pow was definitely the best thing that could happen in my life,” she said, still in disbelief over the incredible timing of her win. With such an unexpected turn of events, she now plans to share her winnings with her family and invest wisely to secure her future.

Some couldn’t help but tease her about her plans. “Well, she can quit doing sales now and spend the rest of her life happily ever after, like all the rich people in history,” one comment read, implying that a stress-free life of luxury was now within her reach.

Another winner, a different path to success

The same draw also produced another jackpot winner, a 57-year-old designer from Selangor who won RM2.2 million with an i-System 20 ticket. Unlike the Sabah winner, he had been playing the same numbers for years, demonstrating persistence rather than pure luck.

Interestingly, he credited a customer service assistant for advising him to bet on a Special Draw day, which ultimately led to his success. “I must thank the customer service assistant who advised me to bet on a Special Draw day, if not, I would have missed the opportunity,” he said, as reported by Malay Mail. With his winnings, he plans to buy a house for his daughter and save the rest for retirement.

A story of timing and fortune

These two people’s jackpot win is a testament to the unpredictable nature of luck. Without any specific numbers in mind, she simply used what was available around her and turned it into a fortune. On the other hand, his story of persistence turned his life around. As they step into the new year with a life-changing opportunity, their story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the biggest wins come when least expected.

Amidst the discussions, many took a moment to simply celebrate their success. “Congratulations,” one Facebook user wrote, summing up the feelings of those who were happy to see her fortune change for the better.