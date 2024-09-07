SINGAPORE: A British woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of theft was slapped with a S$5,000 fine on Sept 5 (Thursday).

While waiting for a flight to Bali at Changi Airport, 36-year-old Tanya Bridget Hughes carried out a series of thefts in an hour and forty minutes.

Hughes eventually filched items that totaled over S$600 from numerous stores before getting caught and arrested.

This occurred on May 31 at the airport’s Terminal 4.

Five other charges have been taken into consideration in her sentencing, reported CNA.

Hughes’ first theft occurred at The Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes Outlet. While she paid for some items, she did not pay for eye cream products worth over S$158 that she placed in her bag.

She next went to Charles & Keith, picking up a bag worth more than S$82 that she did not pay for.

At WHSmith, she pocketed two books worth around S$37.

She then went on to steal around S$100 worth of items at 7-Eleven, and then more skin care products worth S$154.

Her final stop was The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, where she took a water tumbler worth around S$60, after which she was arrested.

While Hughes’ lawyer asked for a fine of around S$3,000, the prosecution said that the fine of S$5,000 it sought was lenient.

Hughes has already paid the fine in full. She could have faced a jail time of as long as three years, as well as a fine, for every count of theft.

“S$5,000 is lenient because it’s not going to be crushing on the accused. The accused has sustained herself in Singapore on rental income, and along the way, managed to hire esteemed counsel,” the prosecutor said.

Hughes’ lawyer, Jeremy Mark Pereira from Withers KhattarWong, said that this is the first time his client has run afoul of the law, and added that she is “deeply embarrassed and sorry for her conduct”.

He also said that Hughes sought help after having committed the thefts and that she is committed to not repeating her offences.

Mr Pereira explained that Ms Hughes has medical issues that need medication.

Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu called the prosecutor’s proposed fine “reasonable”. H She also told Hughes that while she took into consideration her circumstances, another thing she needed to consider was the extent of Hughes’ “criminality in the way you conducted yourself that day”. /TISG

