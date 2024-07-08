Featured News In the Hood

S$5.10 for 3.5 thin fish slices in soup at SGH — Diner complains; Koufu apologises

July 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a customer took to social media with a complaint over the small portion of fish served in his soup at the food court at Singapore General Hospital, Koufu, which manages the food court, apologised to the customer publicly and said it would look into the matter.

Facebook user Yong Tow Hu wrote a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page that on July 4, he had been given a choice at the stall between a small bowl of fish soup costing S$5.10 and a larger one that cost S$7.50.

As he was leaning toward the smaller portion. However, the server warned him that the price would be S$5.10 and that there would be very few fish slices.

Mr Yong nevertheless ordered it because he wanted to see just how few there would be.

He then proceeded to take a photo of his bowl of soup with its three and a half slices of fish, and upon seeing this, the server rushed over to remind him that she had warned him that there would be a few slices of fish only for a bowl of soup that costs S$5.10.

He retorted that fish soup is more generously served and reasonably priced at Tekka Market and Food Centre in Little India food stalls.

“Later on, I realised why they have a bowl priced at S$5.10… They want to appear to be fair. The S$5.10 bowl is just for show,”  wrote Mr Wong.

He added that this would lead diners away from thinking the food was too expensive and would hold stalls accountable to Koufu’s management.

“I’m the only customer who didn’t know what’s good for him and insisted on buying it despite the repeated warnings. I really deserved it,” he added.

“But I must also give them credit for slicing the fish so thinly, their knife skills are first class!”

Koufu responded to his post with an apology, writing, “Hello! We are deeply sorry for this incident.

We have fed this incident back to the stall owner for investigation to come up with an appropriate solution. In the meantime, can trouble you to email enquiry@koufu.com.sg for us?”

Mr Yong appears to have already taken down his post, but it has been reshared by the group page admins.

Independent Singapore has contacted the company for further comments or updates. /TISG

UPDATE: July 10, 2024

A spokesperson from Koufu clarified the matter with the below statement:

“Upon receiving the feedback, we immediately investigated this incident and contacted the stall owner. The stall owner will look into the food portioning. The management will also ensure that the stall owner complies with the approved portioning and ensure such incident will not happen again.”

