S$1,500 paycheque to sleep: S’pore mattress company hiring

Singapore — A mattress company is searching for “sleepyheads” who can test their products and sleep for eight hours every night. The role comes with a S$1,500 paycheque.

“We’re on the hunt for the biggest sleep lover out there to snooze away on our Sonno mattress. Yup, we’re paying you to sleep. Mai siao siao. It’s quite literally a “dream job”,” says Sonno on its website.

The company, which specializes in mattresses, bedsheets and pillows, is calling to all eligible individuals to experience this “dream job.”

“We understand that this year has been difficult, and sleeping, our favourite thing to do, has been affected as well.”

“That’s why we need your help to share how the pandemic has changed your sleep and how we can help you sleep better,” the company added.

An eligible “sleep executive” must be a good communicator with a fun personality, able to come up with creative content about sleep habits, can sleep continuously for eight hours every night, and record and document the sleep journey on social media.

The position will come with one Sonno queen original mattress, two pillows and a bed sheet set.

Applications will close on Sept 19 and will start in Oct.

The project is scheduled to last for 100 nights, with a mission reward of S$1,500. /TISG

