36-year-old man who went for more than 10 admin job interviews in 1 month still did not get hired

Singapore — A 36-year-old man who attended more than ten administrative job interviews in a month still did not get hired for any of them.

In a post on popular Facebook group Umbrage Singapore, one Mr Ng wrote about his friend’s predicament. He noted that his friend was already 36-years-old and “cannot get white collar job already”.

Mr Ng explained that his friend graduated from polytechnic with a diploma in marketing, and later on went to complete a private degree in business. However, Mr Ng added that he was not sure the business degree was fully recognised as it was a part-time course that was completed in a year.

After serving National Service (NS), his friend immediately started working at age 23. He got an administrative position and his salary never exceeded S$2,500 a month.

After being retrenched when he was 36-years-old, Mr Ng wrote that his friend attended more than ten interviews for an administrative position, but did not get a single offer.

His friend then gave up and went to work as a supermarket cashier, drawing a salary of less than S$2,000 a month. Mr Ng then asked: “Is this normal in Singapore? Anyone here experience this too or heard of such stories?”

Netizens who commented on Mr Ng’s post chimed in with anecdotes of their own to help, and also experiences of their own.

/TISG

