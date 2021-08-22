Ryde car driver returns over S$6,000 cash to passenger

Singapore – A Ryde car driver received praise for quickly returning the belongings of a passenger, including more than S$6,000 worth of cash.

Ride-share app Ryde took to Facebook on Friday (Aug 20) to highlight the respectable gesture of one of its driver-partners, Mr Desmond.

Mr Desmond shared that his next passengers told him about the laptop bag left behind by another rider.

After looking through the items inside for some identification, he found a payslip he presumed was the owner’s.

Mr Desmond then contacted Ryde’s support team and the company listed on the payslip to inform them of his discovery.

In just under six hours, Mr Desmond returned the bag to its owner – who thanked him for his actions and confirmed that nothing was missing, and everything was in order.

It was mentioned that there was over S$6,000 worth of cash inside the bag.

When asked about his immediate thought after discovering the large sum of money, Mr Desmond said he had once lost money and could imagine how anxious the rider would be.

Ryde thanked Mr Desmond for keeping their community trustworthy and respectable.

“As a small gesture of our appreciation, we gave him a care package along with a token sum of money,” said Ryde.

“More importantly, we would like to highlight the integrity and initiative of our driver-partners – all of you make every ride a better one.”/TISG

