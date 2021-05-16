Home News Rusty nail found in Crave Nasi Lemak

Rusty nail found in Crave Nasi Lemak

Photo: FB screengrab/ Elston Ng

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – A customer was hurt by a rusty nail while eating Nasi Lemak from Crave Nasi Lemak at Compass One mall.

Ms Elston Ng, the unlucky customer, posted this incident via her personal Facebook account on May 12.

She shared that it was her first time trying the famous Nasi Lemak from the brand and was disappointed by this performance.

“I almost “die” eating this and my mouth hurts,” Ms Ng said in her post.

Responding to one comment, the female customer also described the nail as “long”, “rusty” and was hidden in the chilli paste which made it hard to spot.

She was planning to see the doctor and still waiting for a response from Crave Nasi Lemak

The incident received more than 300 shares on Facebook and SgfollowsAll also re-posted such a case on Instagram on May 14.

Crave Nasi Lemak apologized under SgfollowsAll’s re-posted comment and promised to further investigate.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/ SgfollowsAll

“We apologise for the experience, we are contacting the customer to help us with investigations. We are investigating how it may have come from,” the brand said in their comment.

The spokesperson added that there was a metal detector at the factory producing Ikan Bilis so they were trying to find where the nail came from, as reported by AsiaOne.

If the food-making process is later found to be unhygienic, the brand may have their Food Shop licence either be suspended for 2 or 4 weeks, or be cancelled entirely under the Environmental Public Health Act.

In addition to a suspended/cancelled licence, a fine of up to $5,000 for failing to comply with food safety standards may be implemented for Crave Nasi Lemak

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

