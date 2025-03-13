MALAYSIA: For travellers seeking an authentic Kelantanese experience, Rumah Singgora is a destination unlike any other. Nestled in Kampung Air Deras, Pasir Hor, just a short drive from Kota Bharu, this traditional Malay house-turned-guesthouse and eatery celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and culinary excellence.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the house was built entirely from reclaimed wood and it features classic Singgora roof tiles. It is not only a stunning architectural masterpiece but also a testament to preserving traditional Malay craftsmanship. Visitors can enjoy a stay in this kampung-style retreat while indulging in authentic Kelantanese cuisine, making it a must-visit spot for both local and international tourists.

A labour of love: The story behind Rumah Singgora

The mastermind behind Rumah Singgora is Mohamad Salleh, a former engineer who spent two years constructing the house using reclaimed wood from demolished houses and buildings across Kelantan. Inspired by his travels to Indonesia and Thailand, where traditional architecture is highly valued, he wanted to create a home that reflected Kelantan’s rich architectural heritage.

“One of the reasons I chose reclaimed wood is that much of it is still usable despite being discarded. If you inspect them closely, you will realise that many pieces can still be repurposed,” Mohamad shared in an interview with Bernama, as quoted by FMT.

He carefully selected high-quality wood such as chengal and seraya hitam, known for their durability, and adorned the house with intricate carvings on the pillars. Perched atop two-metre-high stilts, the house stands as a tribute to classic Malay craftsmanship, complete with Singgora tiles, which are traditionally made of clay and commonly seen on homes on Malaysia’s east coast.

From family home to cultural attraction

Originally built as a family home, Rumah Singgora soon attracted visitors and tourists, drawn by its breathtaking design and historical charm. Seeing this growing interest, Mohamad and his wife, Nor Hana Saali, decided to open their doors to the public.

By 2019, Mohamad left his engineering job in Kuala Lumpur to fully dedicate himself to hospitality. Today, Rumah Singgora serves as both a guesthouse and an eatery, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience where they can admire the craftsmanship of a traditional Malay home while enjoying a meal.

A taste of Kelantan: Traditional cuisine at Rumah Singgora

Set within a peaceful village landscape, Rumah Singgora’s outdoor dining area can accommodate up to 90 guests, providing a truly unique setting to savour Kelantanese cuisine.

“More than 10 traditional Kelantanese dishes are available on our menu, including singgang beef, boiled fish, fried free-range chicken, vegetable stew, rice field snails in curry, petai prawns, sambal kecupu, and moringa leaf omelette,” Mohamad stated.

Adding to the authenticity, the food is served on vintage plates and in copper pots, enhancing the rustic charm of the experience. During Ramadan, Rumah Singgora offers a special menu featuring favourites like ayam percik, perut air asam, and ikan pari air asam.

An enchanting escape by the river

Located just seven metres away from the Lubok Mulong River, Rumah Singgora offers a serene retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether visiting for a meal, an overnight stay, or simply to admire its architecture, guests will find themselves immersed in a culturally rich, kampung-style atmosphere.

With its commitment to heritage conservation, Rumah Singgora is more than just a guesthouse; it is a living museum, preserving the beauty of traditional Malay homes for future generations. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a food lover, or a traveller seeking an authentic Malaysian experience, Rumah Singgora is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

