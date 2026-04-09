RTS Link: New law to allow Malaysian border control operations at Woodlands North RTS station

SINGAPORE: Singapore has introduced a new law to help run the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link smoothly. This rail line will connect Woodlands North in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru, with a travel time of about five minutes.

Under the proposed law, a section of Woodlands North station will be set aside as a Malaysian customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) area. In this space, Malaysian officers can carry out border checks for people travelling into Malaysia. They will be able to check passports, screen travellers and stop certain goods from entering Malaysia. However, Singapore laws will still apply in this area, and Malaysian officers can only act within their official duties.

There are also clear limits. Malaysian officers cannot arrest anyone in Singapore. If they detain a person or an item, they must hand it over to Singapore officers as soon as possible.

Approval and protection for officers

Malaysian officers working in Singapore must be approved by Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs. The minister can also withdraw this approval at any time.

While on duty, these officers will be given legal protection. For example, they will be treated like public servants under Singapore law, and offences against them will be handled in the same way. This system works both ways. Singapore officers working at Bukit Chagar in Malaysia will receive similar powers and protection there.

“Both countries’ incident management officers will be accorded powers, rights, and immunities for this purpose, subject to limitations. No Singapore officer in Malaysia may make an arrest in Malaysia, and no Malaysian officer in Singapore may make an arrest in Singapore,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in a press release.

One-time immigration clearance for faster journeys

A key feature of the RTS Link is that travellers only need to clear immigration once, which is before they board the train. This is possible because both countries’ border facilities will be located together at each station.

This setup is meant to make travel quicker and more convenient. The train service is expected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction and is planned to start by the end of 2026.

How both countries will handle incidents

Singapore and Malaysia will each handle safety and security issues within their own areas, including their designated zones in the other country’s station.

For incidents that happen on the train or tracks between the two countries, both sides will have the authority to act. Usually, the country where the train journey ends will take the lead, but this can change if needed.

Emergency teams from both countries, such as police and civil defence, can also respond across borders in urgent situations. However, they cannot make arrests outside their own country.

Data protection and legal updates

The law also ensures that any data collected by Singapore officers while working in Malaysia will be protected under Singapore law. The same applies to Malaysian officers working in Singapore.

To support these changes, some existing laws, such as those related to immigration, policing and civil defence, will be updated. “The Bill also modifies certain Singapore border control laws to adapt them for co-located border control arrangements in Malaysia, enabling Singapore preclearance officers deployed in Malaysia to continue to keep our borders safe,” the MHA said.

Overall, the new law sets out how both countries will work together on border checks, safety and incident response. It provides the legal support needed to ensure the RTS Link runs safely and efficiently when it begins operations.