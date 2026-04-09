// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, April 9, 2026
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

RTS Link: New law to allow Malaysian border control operations at Woodlands North RTS station

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Singapore has introduced a new law to help run the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link smoothly. This rail line will connect Woodlands North in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru, with a travel time of about five minutes.

Under the proposed law, a section of Woodlands North station will be set aside as a Malaysian customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) area. In this space, Malaysian officers can carry out border checks for people travelling into Malaysia. They will be able to check passports, screen travellers and stop certain goods from entering Malaysia. However, Singapore laws will still apply in this area, and Malaysian officers can only act within their official duties.

There are also clear limits. Malaysian officers cannot arrest anyone in Singapore. If they detain a person or an item, they must hand it over to Singapore officers as soon as possible.

Approval and protection for officers

Malaysian officers working in Singapore must be approved by Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs. The minister can also withdraw this approval at any time.

While on duty, these officers will be given legal protection. For example, they will be treated like public servants under Singapore law, and offences against them will be handled in the same way. This system works both ways. Singapore officers working at Bukit Chagar in Malaysia will receive similar powers and protection there.

“Both countries’ incident management officers will be accorded powers, rights, and immunities for this purpose, subject to limitations. No Singapore officer in Malaysia may make an arrest in Malaysia, and no Malaysian officer in Singapore may make an arrest in Singapore,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in a press release.

One-time immigration clearance for faster journeys

A key feature of the RTS Link is that travellers only need to clear immigration once, which is before they board the train. This is possible because both countries’ border facilities will be located together at each station.

This setup is meant to make travel quicker and more convenient. The train service is expected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction and is planned to start by the end of 2026.

How both countries will handle incidents

Singapore and Malaysia will each handle safety and security issues within their own areas, including their designated zones in the other country’s station.

For incidents that happen on the train or tracks between the two countries, both sides will have the authority to act. Usually, the country where the train journey ends will take the lead, but this can change if needed.

Emergency teams from both countries, such as police and civil defence, can also respond across borders in urgent situations. However, they cannot make arrests outside their own country.

Data protection and legal updates

The law also ensures that any data collected by Singapore officers while working in Malaysia will be protected under Singapore law. The same applies to Malaysian officers working in Singapore.

To support these changes, some existing laws, such as those related to immigration, policing and civil defence, will be updated. “The Bill also modifies certain Singapore border control laws to adapt them for co-located border control arrangements in Malaysia, enabling Singapore preclearance officers deployed in Malaysia to continue to keep our borders safe,” the MHA said.

Overall, the new law sets out how both countries will work together on border checks, safety and incident response. It provides the legal support needed to ensure the RTS Link runs safely and efficiently when it begins operations.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

Two Singaporeans fined, ordered to do community service for littering in Johor Bahru

Two Singaporean men were fined RM1,000 each and ordered to complete six hours of community service after pleading guilty to littering outside a Johor Bahru shopping mall.
Jobs

‘This isn’t a school’: Singaporeans say companies are not investing in training employees

From a Reddit post from when we covered the WP's PQs on whether Singapore's job market is leaving young people behind. Commenters weighed in with their experiences, concerns

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bus with S$1.2k unpaid fines brought to a halt on JB–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign

A Malaysia bus with over S$1.2k in unpaid fines since 2025 was stopped on the Johor–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign on checkpoint, prompting netizen discussions.

Educator deeply concerned by Education Minister’s plan to introduce AI to Primary 4 students

An educator is arguing that introducing AI to young children carries a real developmental risk to young minds. https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/forum/forum-introducing-ai-at-primary-4-carries-a...

With SG being one of the most expensive cities in Asia, netizen ask, ‘How to improve quality of life in Singapore?’

In Reddit, a netizen asked people "What are some things that you can do in Singapore or buy that really improve your quality of life?"

‘I thought it was a scam’: SG man reunited with lost passport after migrant worker tracks him down

From an FB post: "Picture this: my passport, with only my Chinese name SIT POH SANG stamped on it, was out there living its best life without me. Enter the hero of the day, Antony Raj, who apparent...

Business

‘This isn’t a school’: Singaporeans say companies are not investing in training employees

From a Reddit post from when we covered the WP's PQs on whether Singapore's job market is leaving young people behind. Commenters weighed in with their experiences, concerns

AI is putting key entry-level jobs at risk for workers without degrees, report finds

A new report reveals how AI will fracture the career pathways that workers without college degrees have long relied on for upward mobility.

Work may be at risk now with AI doing huge portions of many jobs

The rapid development of generative AI has gone hand-in-hand with growing anxiety about what the technology might do to the world’s white-collar labor force. A

Singaporean Redditor questions locals’ edge over foreign talent: ‘Are we really worth 3x-5x pay?’

The user said the question was prompted by remarks from his department director, who warned that younger Singaporeans are becoming too complacent and may be losing their edge at work.

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //