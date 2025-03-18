Rory Mcllroy secured his second Players Championship title with an easy win over JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff at Sawgrass.

This win is not only Mcllroy’s second PGA Tour victory of the season, but also the 28th of his entire career. It adds to his accomplishments in the most esteemed event outside of the four major championships.

With this, the athlete said: “I am unbelievably proud and happy to win my second Players… It’s the third time I’ve won on St Patrick’s Day. It’s been a good-luck charm for me.”

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Proud to join such elite company with two @theplayers wins. It’s one of the greatest championships we play. This game has a way of testing you, but there’s no better feeling than getting it done on a stage like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)

Highlights of the match

Mcllroy, a four-time major champion, asserted his dominance in the playoff right from the start, delivering a powerful drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-five 16th. In contrast, Spaun, who has only one PGA Tour victory, found himself in the rough after his tee shot.

The American missed his second shot into the greenside bunker, taking three strokes to secure a par. On the other hand, Mcllroy calmly placed his second shot in the centre of the green and two-putted for a birdie.

At the iconic par-three 17th “island hole”, Mcllroy found the green with his tee shot, while Spaun’s ball sailed into the water, effectively ending his hopes of claiming the title.

Spaun took a triple-bogey six on the 17th, and although Mcllroy three-putted to drop a shot, he still had a three-shot lead going into the final hole.

Both players faced challenges on the 18th after wayward drives to the right, leaving them blocked by trees. However, Mcllroy’s lead was so comfortable that he could tap in for a bogey, finishing the play-off at one over par to claim victory.

With his win, Mcllroy admitted: “I feel really bad for JJ… He hit a great shot on the 17th but it just went straight through the wind.”