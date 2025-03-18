Sports

Rory Mcllroy claims victory at the Players Championship

ByAiah Bathan

March 18, 2025

Rory Mcllroy secured his second Players Championship title with an easy win over JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff at Sawgrass. 

This win is not only Mcllroy’s second PGA Tour victory of the season, but also the 28th of his entire career. It adds to his accomplishments in the most esteemed event outside of the four major championships. 

With this, the athlete said: “I am unbelievably proud and happy to win my second Players… It’s the third time I’ve won on St Patrick’s Day. It’s been a good-luck charm for me.” 

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Proud to join such elite company with two @theplayers wins. It’s one of the greatest championships we play. This game has a way of testing you, but there’s no better feeling than getting it done on a stage like this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)

Highlights of the match 

Mcllroy, a four-time major champion, asserted his dominance in the playoff right from the start, delivering a powerful drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-five 16th. In contrast, Spaun, who has only one PGA Tour victory, found himself in the rough after his tee shot. 

See also  Danielle Kang caps birthday with second Shanghai win

The American missed his second shot into the greenside bunker, taking three strokes to secure a par. On the other hand, Mcllroy calmly placed his second shot in the centre of the green and two-putted for a birdie. 

At the iconic par-three 17th “island hole”, Mcllroy found the green with his tee shot, while Spaun’s ball sailed into the water, effectively ending his hopes of claiming the title. 

Spaun took a triple-bogey six on the 17th, and although Mcllroy three-putted to drop a shot, he still had a three-shot lead going into the final hole. 

Both players faced challenges on the 18th after wayward drives to the right, leaving them blocked by trees. However, Mcllroy’s lead was so comfortable that he could tap in for a bogey, finishing the play-off at one over par to claim victory. 

With his win, Mcllroy admitted: “I feel really bad for JJ… He hit a great shot on the 17th but it just went straight through the wind.”

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Matteo Jorgenson likely Grand Tour contender after winning his second Paris-Nice title

March 18, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Jack Draper beats Holger Rune to win the Indian Wells title

March 18, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

ActiveSg’s first skatepark, YouthCreates Skate Spot, opens at Bishan Sports Centre

March 18, 2025 Khalis Rifhan

You missed

Malaysia

Malaysia’s Penang LRT and Johor RTS Link to help ease traffic, but bus networks may hold the key

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Featured News In the Hood Malaysia

Kindness Lift: Malaysians step up—literally—to carry a man with wheelchair up KTM stairs

March 18, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Lifestyle

Should workplace smoking affect career choices? Young engineer struggles with work culture

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
In the Hood Lifestyle

‘Help! I have a master’s degree from London and still can’t find a job in Singapore,’ Redditor seeks guidance on job search

March 18, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.