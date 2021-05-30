Entertainment Celebrity and hug and cry after completing their quarantine

Ron Ng and Bosco Wong hug and cry after completing their quarantine

Their friendship is so strong that they missed spending time together when they were serving their 14-day quarantine in Shenzhen.

Bosco Wong and Ron Ng has starred in many projects together. Picture: YouTube

Hong Kong — Hong Kong stars and are bosom buddies as well as frequent co-stars, working together on several dramas such as 2004’s Triumph in the Skies (2004) and the Flying Tiger series.

The two met again in the upcoming Shaw Brothers drama ICAC Attack which starts filming at the end of June. Despite working together so many times, the two of them are not bored of each other.

Their is so strong that they missed spending time together when they were serving their 14-day quarantine in Shenzhen. Their rooms were directly above one another’s so they had to stretch their heads out of the window in order to see one another.

“[We] hugged and cried when we completed our quarantine,” said Wong during the lensing ceremony for ICAC Attack. Ng then added jokingly that tears were flowing in his heart.

In ICAC Attack, Ng and Wong play adversaries, the former is a lawyer for the rich, and Wong, the ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) officer in charge of investigating his case. Wong said he is envious of Ng, who gets to dress up in suits and shoot most of his scenes indoors, as reported by 8days.sg.

Ron Ng and Bosco Wong are close buddies. Picture: YouTube

However, Ng begged to differ. “I have to wear a suit in this hot weather. My whole body is actually soaked,” he said.

When asked if he would be bringing extra underwear to change, Ng laughed: “No, I don’t usually wear it.” “I perspire so much, it’s useless whether I change it or not,” he explained.

Ng was seen wearing a wrist brace and he shared that he had strained his right wrist while filming a movie and was glad that he does not have any action scenes in this drama.

“I have been going for acupuncture and also went to [get it checked at] the hospital. The doctor said it isn’t a fracture. I’m very lucky, if not I wouldn’t be able to do ICAC Attack,” he said.

Apart from Ng and Wong, the drama also stars Vincent Wong and Nancy Wu. This is Wu’s first Shaw drama since joining the studio in November.

In the show, she plays Wong’s elder sister.

“Among all the roles I’ve played, this character has the most complicated background. The character lost a leg in an accident and has to wear a prosthetic leg. I cried when I read the script,” she said./TISGFollow us on Social Media

