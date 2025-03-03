Roger Federer may have retired two and a half years ago, but he is still active in the tennis world, attending big events and giving back.

In October 2024, he showed up at the Rolex Shanghai Masters and even practised with Carlos Alcaraz. Now, he’s back again in the courts in France. The former World No. 1 was seen playing at La Courneuve, France, at an event. It wasn’t just another celebrity exhibition, but he was there to play with children from the ‘Fête le Mur’ association, a program aimed at introducing tennis to kids from underprivileged communities.

In a social media post by The Tennis Letter, it shared: “Roger Federer visits La Courneuve to play tennis with local children…. 9 months ago, he inaugurated a tennis court here. Always legendary.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been involved with the project before. Nine months ago, he also helped open a newly renovated court in the same area, which was originally built by tennis legend Yannick Noah.

Federer’s heart for charity

Moreover, Roger Federer’s dedication to making a difference goes well beyond tennis. Last Feb 14, he visited South Africa to support the Roger Federer Foundation, which focuses on promoting education and development for children.

In a social media post, he shared his experience and said, “Another wonderful trip to South Africa! It was fantastic to visit the preschools that are part of the @rogerfederer.foundation School Readiness Initiative together with my family.”

During his speech at the visit, he shared a meaningful connection between his tennis journey and the foundation’s goals. He admitted, “I worked tirelessly to achieve success in tennis. It demanded much from me, but I was fortunate to have guidance and opportunities. That’s what I want to provide for others: a chance for growth and success.”

Whether it’s through his charity work or just playing for fun, the athlete’s passion for tennis and his wish to give back is as strong as ever.

Federer’s professional career ended at the 2022 Laver Cup. After 24 years on the tour, he left behind a legacy of 103 singles titles, 20 Grand Slams, and many exceptional moments. His last match was a doubles contest with his longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal.