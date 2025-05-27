Robot rumble: Unitree’s humanoids throw punches in wild kickboxing showdown

- Advertisement -

CHINA: In an engaging demonstration of how advanced engineering merges with martial arts capabilities, four humanoid androids from Chinese cybernetics start-up Unitree Robotics went face-to-face in a “never-before-seen” kickboxing match in Hangzhou on Sunday.

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, the event, a live transmission via China Central Television (CCTV), captured the attention of spectators all over the country, denoting another audacious move in China’s soaring ambition into the humanoid robotics frontier.

From dance floors to fight rings

Unitree’s humanoid automatons have already pirouetted their way into national awareness—previously this year, its H1 androids showcased their “abilities” together with humans at the Spring Festival Gala. However, Sunday’s affair was all about tenacity, spunk, dexterity, and raw motorised power.

The G1 robots, standing 130 cm tall and weighing 35 kg, donned normal kickboxing gloves and defensive head coverings. Controlled remotely through voice instructions and cutting-edge motion-control systems, they swanked punch combos, kicks, oblique side-steps, and even kip-ups—a gymnastic rise from the floor after being hit or whacked down.

AI-powered punches and precision

In contrast to conventional remote-controlled technologies, Unitree’s G1 robots function on cutting-edge AI-driven systems. According to Liu Tai, deputy chief engineer at China Telecommunication Technology Labs, these androids react to a sequence of instructions that trigger complicated sets of motion procedures.

“It’s not about issuing a single command to move,” Liu clarified through the live transmission. “The robot’s movement, balance, and reflexes are controlled by a whole system of AI algorithms.”

Each bout comprised three two-minute rounds, with scores given for clean attacks to the adversary’s head or rib cage. Robots were knocked out if they couldn’t stand up within eight seconds. In the concluding bout, the android controlled by tech influencer Lu Xin won. Unitree’s “strong entrepreneurial spirit” garnered accolades from the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

China’s humanoid robot race accelerates

The kickboxing competition is just one part of China’s aggressive push to lead in the evolving humanoid robot trade. Hangzhou-based Unitree is one of six local firms mobilising for mass production this year. According to TrendForce, a market research firm, over a thousand humanoid items are projected to come out of Chinese production lines in 2025, with key players including AgiBot, Engine AI, Galbot, and Leju Robotics.

In addition, robot-focused sporting events are already on the drawing board. A Beijing event in August will showcase 11 sports, while a combat match with full-sized humanoids is slated for December in Shenzhen.

As China’s humanoids continue to develop from performers to competitors to industrial workhands, their act inside the ring may just be a sneak peek of larger clashes in the future.