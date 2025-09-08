Road closures and extended train services announced for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025

SINGAPORE: The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is back this October, and once again, the city will transform into a high-octane street circuit, but with some inevitable disruptions for those who live, work, or commute through the Marina Centre and Padang area.

The 2025 race, which will be held from Oct 3 to 5, will mean a week of road closures from Oct 1 to 7 to allow for the set-up and removal of race infrastructure. As always, authorities are urging both F1 fans and everyday commuters to ditch the car keys and hop on public transport during this period.

Roads to close, but not all at once

The affected roads will start closing at 12:01 a.m. on Oct 1 and reopen fully by 5:30 a.m. on Oct 7. To ease the pain, organisers are adopting a phased reopening approach, with selected road corridors opened temporarily during peak traffic hours.

For example, routes towards Orchard Road, Shenton Way, Marina Boulevard, and the ECP will remain accessible during the morning rush on certain days, such as Oct 1 to 3 and Oct 6. Evening peak reopenings are also planned for Oct 6, helping office-goers navigate their way home without too much detour.

Public transport to the rescue

To match the city’s late-night race schedule, train services will be extended across the race weekend. The last trains on the North-South Line and East-West Line from City Hall MRT will leave at 12:30 a.m. on Oct 3 and at 1:00 a.m. on Oct 4 and 5, with other lines (except the Changi Airport line) following suit.

Selected bus services connecting to MRT stations will also run later than usual, ensuring fans can make it home after the chequered flag drops.

The advice from organisers is simple: take the train. With thousands expected to pour into Marina Bay, public transport remains the fastest and most reliable option.

Getting in by car? Tricky, but possible

For those determined to drive, limited vehicular access into Marina Centre will be available via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard or a single lane along Raffles Boulevard. However, these access windows are restricted, often in the early morning or off-peak hours.

Taxis and motorcycles will have slightly more flexibility, allowed to have single-lane access most of the time except during actual race hours. Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open, although drivers should expect queues and diversions.

Auxiliary police officers and clear directional signage will be on-site to help guide motorists and manage the flow.

People are also advised to plan their journeys in advance and refer to the Road Access & Public Transport Guide available online. For more details about the event and the road closures, you may also check the LTA’s official news release.

The city as a circuit

For regular commuters, the annual F1 road closures may feel like a hassle, but for many, the trade-off is worth it. The event doesn’t just bring world-class racing to Singapore but also an electric festival atmosphere, international visitors, and a reminder of how the city streets themselves become part of the spectacle.

Whether you’re heading down to watch the cars roar past Marina Bay Sands or just trying to get to the office on time, one thing is certain: Singapore’s streets will be buzzing louder than usual this October.

Read also: ‘VVIP’ uncle turns MRT cabin into his living room, netizens joke over ‘flight simulator’ antics