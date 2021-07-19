River Valley High School student stabbed and killed on campus, leaked screenshots claim attacker had an axe

- Advertisement -

Update: According to a statement by the Police, they arrested a 16-year-old male Singaporean teenager, a Secondary 4 student, for his suspected involvement in the death of a 13-year-old male Singaporean teenager, a Secondary 1 student.

They added that on 19 July 2021 at about 11.40am, the Police received a call for assistance at 6 Boon Lay Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the 13-year-old teenager lying motionless, with multiple wounds at a toilet at the said location.

The 13-year-old teenager was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two male teenagers are not known to each other. Notwithstanding the preliminary findings and the arrest of the teenager, the Police are continuing their investigations into the motive for the assault. An axe was also seized as case exhibit.

The Police will be charging the 16-year-old in court on 20 July 2021 with murder, with a view to seeking an order from the court to remand the teenager for psychiatric assessment.

The Police will conduct a thorough investigation and the full facts will be established in court. Pending the court proceedings, the Police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased.

The school has confirmed in an update on its parents’ portal that a “serious incident” involving a Secondary 1 boy took place at River Valley High School on Monday (July 19) morning and a Sec 4 male student is assisting in police investigations.

TISG will update this story as it develops.

Singapore — A student of River Valley High School (RVHS) was killed on campus on Monday (Jul 19).

TISG understands that the incident happened some time before noon.

The assailant – reportedly a Secondary 3 boy – had somehow managed to bring the weapon to school and attacked the victim. While the cause of the incident is unclear, a student of the same school was injured.

According to leaked WhatsApp screenshots circulating, the assailant allegedly had an axe.

The screenshots also alleged that the Secondary 3 boy had gone to the water cooler to wash the blood off the axe.

Images circulating showed a crime scene investigation van, an ambulance and at least four police vehicles at the school compound.

Students were ordered to remain in their classrooms and were only allowed to leave the campus past 2 pm.

According to an unverified email message circulating with sender details redacted, the incident involved a Secondary 1 boy, with a Secondary 4 boy currently assisting the police.

Several people believed to be security and school staff were seen standing near the main gate of the school in Boon Lay Avenue, occasionally letting students out from the premises.

While the identity of the victim or assailant has not been known, RVHS has students aged between 12 and 18.

It is understood that the attacker has been arrested, the victim has been taken away, and the situation is currently under control. /TISG

