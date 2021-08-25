River Valley High School death: teen murder suspect remanded one week by police; psychiatric assessment complete

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The River Valley High School Secondary 4 student accused of murdering a Sec 1 student on campus will be further remanded for a week at the Police Cantonment Complex.

On Tuesday (Aug 24), the prosecution revealed in court that the 16-year-old student’s psychiatric assessment has been completed.

Reports noted that the findings from the psychiatric assessment were not revealed.

The teen, who cannot be named as he is underage, appeared in a district court via video link.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kumaresan Ghohulabalan also noted that the police would be making arrangements for his family to speak to him.

Meanwhile, District Judge Terence Tay ruled that he may not be brought out for investigations during this period.

The last time he spoke to his parents was on Aug 13, through a video call arranged by the police.

Since being charged on Jul 20, a day after the incident, the teen has been on remand in Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation.

“I just want to tell the accused person that I will be seeing him soon, and his parents will be seeing him very soon,” said the teen’s lawyer Sunil Sudheesan.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on Aug 31.

Under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, murder is punishable by the death penalty in Singapore.

However, under the Criminal Procedure Code, convicted offenders below 18 years old will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

In response to the news, members from the online community expressed frustration that reports don’t reveal more information.

“It is a very tragic case. At the same time, as part of the public, I would like to understand why and how he did it. But it is very unlikely to be revealed to the public,” said Facebook user Leon Nai.

“Why is his diagnosis not made known? Usually, about three weeks should be enough to make a psychiatric assessment,” noted Facebook user Liat Kuan.

Another netizen said, “We’re all waiting for the article why he did that.” /TISG

