16-year-old murder suspect in River Valley High School killing allowed video call with his parents

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, convicted offenders below 18 will be sentenced to imprisonment.

Photo: Google Maps

Obbana Rajah

— The 16-year-old-boy who was charged with the murder of a Secondary 1 at River Valley High School was allowed a video call with his on Friday (Aug 13).

It is understood that the boy has been on remand since the incident on Jul 19.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said in a statement that the boy had a video call with his parents arranged by the police.

On Aug 11, District Judge Tan, however, denied his lawyer’s application for the boy to have a brief video session with family members so that they could check on his well-being. District Judge Tan said that this was not an appropriate for them to talk to their son.

The boy is now represented by Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Diana Ngiam of firm Quahe Woo & Palmer.

The boy is due back in court on Aug 24.

What Initially Happened

At 11.35 am on Jul 19, towards the end of lunch break, a group of encounters a 16-year-old student outside a toilet. The Sec 4 student is holding an axe and asks the  to call the police. The students return to their classroom and inform their .

A teacher arrives at the scene and tells the student to put down the axe. The student complies and is escorted away to a meeting room. Other teachers call the police and check the toilet.
About 10 minutes later, the police arrive and take the 16-year-old Sec 4 student into custody.

Police officers and Singapore Civil  Force (SCDF) paramedics find a 13-year-old Sec 1 student lying motionless in the toilet with multiple wounds. They pronounce him dead on the scene.

Mr Chan noted that preliminary investigations by the police show that the two students had not known each other before the incident and that the axe was bought online.

The day after the incident (Jul 20), the 16-year-old student is charged in court with murder and is now on remand for psychiatric assessment.

On Jul 19, once the situation was deemed to be , the principal broke the news to the rest of the staff then to the students.

The principal then separately spoke to the group of students who were most affected by the incident.

Murder, punishable under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, typically carries the  in Singapore.

However, under the Criminal Procedure Code, convicted offenders below 18 will be sentenced to life imprisonment instead.  /TISG

