MALAYSIA: A Reddit discussion titled “For those who work in Singapore previously and returned to Malaysia, how are you?” has shed light on the experiences of Malaysians who have worked in Singapore and subsequently returned to Malaysia. The conversation delved into contrasting work cultures, stress levels, and personal fulfilment between the two neighbouring countries.

Experiences of working in Singapore

Many Malaysians shared their insights on working in Singapore. One user recounted spending over seven years in Singapore—four years studying and 3.5 years working.

They highlighted the heightened competitiveness in Singapore, noting the necessity to compete against both locals and foreign talent. The user observed that individuals in their 20s to 30s are deemed most suitable for Singapore’s demanding environment, as ageing professionals might face replacement due to the influx of eager talent willing to work for less.

They also mentioned that mental health issues are relatively common due to stress.

Transitioning back to Malaysia

Upon returning to Malaysia, individuals reported a more agreeable lifestyle. One user observed that Malaysia’s working culture is less competitive and slower-paced compared to Singapore, allowing them to excel, especially with their Mandarin proficiency.

Another user shared their journey of returning to Malaysia after five years in Singapore, utilising their savings to establish a business. They reflected that the ideal period to work in Singapore is during one’s 20s to early or mid-30s.

Now in their early 30s, they expressed a preference for driving over the rigours of public transportation, highlighting a desire for a more comfortable lifestyle.

Financial considerations and lifestyle differences

Financial management emerged as a significant theme. One participant, maintaining a professional presence in both countries but primarily residing in Malaysia, emphasised the importance of financial discipline.

They stated that without discipline, higher earnings in Singapore could be mishandled. They also pointed out that while Singapore offers better infrastructure and services, Malaysia provides a more relaxed lifestyle with greater personal freedom.

Cultural adaptation and work environment

Adapting to Singapore’s work environment posed challenges for some. Cultural differences and a perceived lack of warmth among colleagues were noted.

One individual expressed regret over moving to Singapore, citing a toxic work environment and a longing for the friendliness found in Malaysia.

Singaporeans’ perspective on Malaysia

Conversely, some Singaporeans have acknowledged the benefits of living in Malaysia. A Redditor observed that despite Malaysia’s lower currency value and income levels, the country offers a more expansive environment with diverse activities.

They praised Malaysians for their warmth and noted that Malaysia possesses a distinct culture, contrasting with Singapore’s more Westernised society. The user described Singapore as feeling like a “hollow city” compared to Malaysia.

The Reddit discussion illuminated the trade-offs between working in Singapore and Malaysia. While Singapore may offer higher salaries and advanced infrastructure, the associated stress and competitiveness can be daunting.

On the other hand, Malaysia’s more relaxed work culture, personal freedoms, and cultural richness provide a fulfilling alternative, especially for those prioritising quality of life over financial gains. Ultimately, the decision to work in either country hinges on individual priorities and career aspirations.