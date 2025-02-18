SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Feb 16), a Singaporean worker shared on social media that the IT head of his company had threatened and humiliated him during a meeting.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, the worker explained that they were discussing an IT migration project during the meeting. However, he grew frustrated as the IT head kept changing his approach, making it difficult for the team to establish a clear plan or move forward efficiently.

Eventually, fed up with the inconsistency, the worker turned to the IT head and asked bluntly, “What do you really want?” What happened next, however, completely caught him off guard.

“Out of the blue, he [the IT head] slammed his palm on my desk in front of many colleagues and told me to respect him. I was stunned,” he wrote. “I was then called to a room where I was finger-pointed in the face, despite me repeatedly telling him not to do so.”

Feeling disrespected, the worker later reported the incident to the company’s offsite HR department, but his concerns were dismissed. “They were just trying to contain the situation and brush it off,” he claimed.

Determined not to find himself in the same helpless position again, he turned to other forum members for advice on “how to handle such situations” in the future.

“Learn what you can, find another job, and leave…”

In the comments section, one Singaporean Redditor suggested adopting an aloof and indifferent attitude to undermine the manager’s authority. They added, “For managers, just laugh in their face and ask, ‘Is that a threat?’

For clients, simply say, ‘Our potential future engagements have nothing to do with what needs to be done now.’”

Another commenter urged the worker to escalate the issue to higher authorities if HR fails to act, writing, “Tell HR if they don’t control this fella and one more time it happens again, they will be answering to MOM instead of you. Can report as workplace harassment and show all the evidence that you reported to HR via the official channel and followed the company’s protocol, but nothing was done.”

Others, however, argued that dealing with difficult bosses is an inevitable part of working life, particularly for those in junior positions. While standing up to toxic management may seem like the right move, they pointed out that it is not always feasible in workplaces where power dynamics strongly favour those in leadership.

One Redditor added, “As employees if we want to remain employed, we have to bear with the frustration without showing it. The best course of action is to tolerate it and bide your time. Weakness—just a smart play. Learn what you can find another job, and leave.”

Workplace bullying

This incident sheds light on the persistent issue of workplace bullying in Singapore. A 2019 study by Kantar, a data, insights and consulting firm, found that 24 per cent of Singaporean employees experienced bullying, undermining, or harassment at work, making it one of the highest rates among the 14 countries surveyed.

Experts warn that this problem should not be taken lightly, as the health consequences can be severe. According to Jobstreet, workplace bullying can lead to chronic stress, low morale, fatigue, depression, and anxiety. It can also affect job performance and overall productivity.

To address such situations, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) advises victims to:

Keep a distance from workplace bullies.

Use a buddy system in situations where personal safety may be at risk.

Have a pre-arranged distress signal to call for help.

Report the harassment to a supervisor, manager, HR representative, or a neutral party.

If the issue persists, employees can seek assistance from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) or file a police report.

