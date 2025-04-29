Tuesday, April 29, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB screengrab/ The Workers' Party
Featured NewsSingapore PoliticsWP
2 min.Read

Residents tell WP’s Jamus Lim that ‘the electric atmosphere at rallies gets them excited about voting’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The rallies that the Workers’ Party (WP) has held so far in the run-up to the May 3 polls have been huge. Observers, however, have warned that WP rallies have historically been well attended, but this doesn’t necessarily translate to more votes.

Nevertheless, the gatherings generated a lot of excitement among rally goers, with stirring speeches from the candidates, some of whom have been described as “orators in the making”.

Jamus Lim, who is hoping voters will take him and the WP team at Sengkang into a second term, took to social media late on Monday night (April 28), grateful that Day 6 of what must be a gruelling campaign was over, and shared some insights on how it’s going so far.

One of the points Assoc Prof Lim made concerned the rallies. For him, as well as the Sengkang slate and the new candidates, these are the first in-person rallies since the last general election, in 2020, took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Many have shared about how the electric atmosphere at rallies gets them excited about voting, and that’s great!” he wrote, adding, “Most of the time, politics is only interesting to wonks like myself, but it is a healthy mark of a democracy when, every election cycle, citizens appraise themselves of the issues at stake and make informed decisions on the candidates they would like to have representing their voice for the next half-decade.”

Assoc Prof Lim also thanked the “hundreds of volunteers” who have assisted in numerous ways during the campaign.

“Small parties like us can only succeed through the effort, dedication, and passion of the entire family that are willing to don the blue, take up the hammer, and work for a better Singapore,” he added.

Meanwhile, He Ting Ru, his teammate at Sengkang, was one of the standouts at the WP’s rally at Punggol on Monday night. She took to the stage at the end of the night to say that the WP Members of Parliament (MPs) had “led the charge in Parliament against the sale of NTUC Income in August”.

- Advertisement -

This marked a change from the previous WP rallies, where WP chief Pritam Singh usually capped the night. However, since the Income-Allianz deal has become a hot-button issue in this election, Ms He gave the closing speech.

This was in response to remarks made by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong last weekend, who said that only one WP MP had raised a question on the Income-Allianz deal and that the WP had abstained from an Amendment Bill meant to block it.

That MP happened to be Ms He, and she took full advantage of the opportunity on Monday night to set the record straight.

“The PAP government heard the people loud and clear. They rushed to pass legislation a few months later to block the sale. The Workers’ Party abstained because existing MAS powers would have allowed the same result without new legislation, and I explained this in Parliament.

- Advertisement -

“The WP did what any responsible opposition should do: agree with the outcome but not oppose the rushed legislation for the sake of opposing. Overreacting and passing new legislation to give the government new powers it doesn’t need is bad for the rule of law,” she added. /TISG

Read also: Harpreet Singh asks DPM Gan, ‘Will you answer Tan Suee Chieh’s questions about the Income-Allianz deal?’

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore Politics

WP’s Michael Thng: ‘We don’t want to be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue’

0
SINGAPORE: Before Nomination Day, the Workers Party (WP) introduced...
Sports

2025 Madrid Open: Matches put on hold due to a big power outage

0
A large power outage affected the city of Madrid,...

Topics

Singapore Politics

WP’s Michael Thng: ‘We don’t want to be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue’

0
SINGAPORE: Before Nomination Day, the Workers Party (WP) introduced...
Sports

2025 Madrid Open: Matches put on hold due to a big power outage

0
A large power outage affected the city of Madrid,...
Business

Hiring slows in Singapore, with fewer jobs and rising unemployment in Q1

0
SINGAPORE: According to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data featured...
Singapore News

Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

0
SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before...
Travel

Singapore flyers to enjoy one-way fares from S$86 to Vietnam as Vietjet celebrates new airbus addition

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore travellers can now enjoy one-way fares from...
Sports

StarHub brings live cricket joy to over 600 migrant workers for Labour Day

0
StarHub organised a special event to bring the excitement...
PAP

PAP’s Poh Li San: Sembawang West deserves ‘a proven person’, definitely not Chee Soon Juan

0
SINGAPORE: At the People’s Action Party (PAP) rally in...
Featured News

PM Wong: PAP won’t make sweet promises — just the truth, he says at lunchtime rally

0
SINGAPORE: At a recent rally covered by CNA, Prime...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

0
SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before...

Neighbour won’t spay her cat — now their area is full of mess and strays, says resident

0
SINGAPORE: A frustrated resident took to an online forum...

Job seeker asks: ‘Is it really that hard to get hired now, or is it just me?’

0
SINGAPORE: A job seeker who has been applying for...

Singapore negotiating US concessions on pharmaceutical exports and high-end AI chips access

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore is negotiating concessions with the United States...

Business

Hiring slows in Singapore, with fewer jobs and rising unemployment in Q1

0
SINGAPORE: According to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data featured...

Maybank, PUJB forge strategic partnership to boost Johor entrepreneurs in JS-SEZ

0
MALAYSIA: The Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and Perbadanan Usahawan...

MIDA champions Malaysia’s rise as Asia’s new supply chain hub through JS-SEZ partnership with Singapore

0
MALAYSIA: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has expressed...

CLAS reports 4% YoY gross profit increase for Q1 FY2025

0
SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) reported a 4% year-on-year...

Singapore Politics

WP’s Michael Thng: ‘We don’t want to be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue’

0
SINGAPORE: Before Nomination Day, the Workers Party (WP) introduced...

PAP’s Poh Li San: Sembawang West deserves ‘a proven person’, definitely not Chee Soon Juan

0
SINGAPORE: At the People’s Action Party (PAP) rally in...

PM Wong: PAP won’t make sweet promises — just the truth, he says at lunchtime rally

0
SINGAPORE: At a recent rally covered by CNA, Prime...

Harpreet Singh asks DPM Gan, ‘Will you answer Tan Suee Chieh’s questions about the Income-Allianz deal?’

0
SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Harpreet Singh Nehal was...

© The Independent Singapore