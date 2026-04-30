Residents raise concerns as 146 rats cleared from Tampines estates

SINGAPORE: A rat infestation in parts of Tampines has raised concern among residents, with the town council removing 146 rats from Sections 7 and 8 in Tampines East as of April 23.

On Facebook, the Tampines Town Council shared updates about their control measures, and assured that they have heard the complaints of people and are taking the appropriate actions to take care of the problem.

Tampines Town Council Facebook Page

Part of the process is the Town Council’s mitigating measures, which involve inspection to detect early signs of infestation, burrow treatment with rodenticide, culling near bins, and deployment of rodent traps.

The town council is also working on improving housekeeping. Measures include washing bins to remove food waste, ensuring bin lids are properly closed, and offering free bulky item removal to reduce clutter that could attract pests.

An upcoming food waste digester in N2 is also expected to help by reducing food odours and limiting accessible food sources for rodents.

Residents are being encouraged to do their part by disposing of waste properly and keeping bins clean and closed.

“Keeping rodents at bay requires everyone’s effort, and residents play an important role, too…Please dispose of waste properly and recycle food waste where possible. Every small action makes a difference in keeping our estate clean and liveable,” the Town Council declared in their post.

Aside from rats, birds are also causing stress to some local residents. In a recent report, crows nesting near Chinatown Complex have been attacking passersby, with more than 10 people affected in the past week.

Read more about the news story here.