Residents on how their quality of life affected by ‘terrible noise’ from North-South Corridor construction

SINGAPORE — On Wednesday (Jan 25), an article was published in The Straits Times titled, “‘The noise is terrible’: Residents say quality of life affected by North-South Corridor construction.”

Several Singapore residents described the difficulties they experience due to the construction works, with one 24-year-old having to “deal with the pounding and whirring of machines” as he works from home. Calling the noise “terrible,” he added that he needed to close his windows and curtains to block out the noise.

The situation is perhaps even harder for two educators living on Thomson Road, who have had to shell out funds to soundproof their baby’s room. The couple also has a six-year-old son with a sensory processing disorder for whom the noise “feels even louder.”

The constructions have also meant a loss of business for some of the shops in the affected areas, as well as additional traffic.

Netizens commenting on the ST piece weighed in concerning their own experiences.

“As I am typing this, the whirring construction noise is in the air. Churning n tunnelling down the earth. So irritating coz cannot rest properly or take a nap in the day if I’m not feeling well,” wrote one woman.

“The worst thing i gave feedback to LTA for better traffic light control at major junction esp peak hour. they are so stubborn,” another wrote.

Others, however, underlined that the constructions are a temporary inconvenience.

One chimed in, “Get ‘used’ to it…this is Singapore where construction works is NEVER ending…”

“Nothing much can do, they hv timeliness to complete, if not will be fine(d),” wrote another.

The ambitious North-South Corridor, the country’s longest Transit Priority Corridor, aims to connect the Northern region and the city centre directly. It features not only bus lanes but also cycling routes and footpaths.

Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be completed by 2026 or 2027. However, some residents affected by the construction have documented their struggles, such as this man did over TikTok. /TISG



Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg