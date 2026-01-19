// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 19, 2026
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Residents of Tiong Bahru’s old apartment turn down million-dollar deals to hold onto lifelong memories

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A house can truly hold thousands of memories that are worth remembering for a long time and are very difficult to let go of. This is the case of some residents in Tiong Bahru, who were unwilling to leave the area after living there for a decade, regardless of being offered a payout of as high as S$1 million. 

The four-story HDB flat located at Tiong Bahru is known to be one of the earliest public housing buildings in Singapore. After seven decades, the building retains its original curved facade, windows, and staircase design. 

The people residing in the flat had lived there since the 1960s, and they truly believe that these little details are a witness to years’ worth of laughter and unforgettable moments the family celebrated. 

One of the homeowners shared that the families living in the flat are very well connected and that they all know one another. They usually gather downstairs for a chat as well. 

Tiong Bahru is one of the earliest neighbourhoods in Singapore, and another homeowner declared that the area brings back memories that money can’t buy. However, this area in Singapore also attracted many young families in recent years due to its nostalgic atmosphere, leading to the establishment of several cafes and other stores. 

“Last year, the transaction value here exceeded $800,000. I received an offer of $1 million, but I said maybe you can look for other units. Because we know that money can’t buy this place,” a homeowner remarked. 

The HDB flat has approximately 47 years remaining on its lease, and the homeowners hope that the flat can be preserved one day. 

Despite Tiong Bahru being a memorable place due to its history, it can also be a place where people are intrigued by mystery. In other news related to HDB flats in Tiong Bahru, there was also a recent report where residents in another flat located in the area complained that a mysterious alarm clock was disturbing their rest every morning and evening, and the loud noise was ringing at random times for nearly an hour. 

What’s more shocking is that the unit in the flat has been vacant for over a month. 

 

