Residents feel safe with corridor ‘gardens,’ neighbors worry about mosquitoes and blocked paths

SINGAPORE; In the corridors of the Ang Mo Kio HDB estate, some of the tenants created a private garden where flowers, fish, and bicycles were displayed. However, some of its neighbours raised their concerns, stating that the garden can pose a risk to other tenants.

A retired 67-year-old resident expressed: “The corridor seems to have become their private backyard, filled with potted plants of all sizes. As soon as you exit the elevator, you’re surrounded by ‘flowers and plants,’ and the stairwell has become a ‘private parking lot.’ I’m more worried about the escape issue. After all, we often hear about fires in HDB flats. If the corridor is blocked, it would be very dangerous if you can’t escape in time.”

However, the tenants who contributed to the curation of the garden expressed that even though they had created a garden in a small location, there is enough space for ambulance stretches to enter and exit the premises without any problems.

More so, the garden has grown and worsened in the past years, now having chairs and fish tanks along the way. The complaining resident then believed that if it is not handled properly, it could also attract Aedes mosquitoes.

When a reporter visited the vicinity, he found out that there were shelves in the corridor that had potted plants of various sizes. There are also three fish tanks near the elevator, and five bicycles parked in the stairwell connecting the fourth and fifth floors.

The female resident, who is accused of starting the garden, shared that her parents have lived there for decades. “After my father retired over 10 years ago, we wanted to cultivate a hobby for him, like tending flowers and raising fish, to make his life more enjoyable,” she said.

The resident also remarked that she had taken good care of the potted plants after her father died and had never had any problems with Aedes mosquitoes. She also ensured that there was enough space in the walkways for residents to pass through.

The reporter admitted that even though there were a number of potted plants, they were neatly arranged without scattered branches and leaves. He believed that someone was really taking good care of the garden, but, regarding the bikes, there is a notice from the town council requiring the owner to remove the bicycles.

How to settle neighbour disputes?

According to Singapore’s Housing and Development Board, here’s what you can do to peacefully resolve any neighbour disputes:

Before the conversation

Identify the most appropriate time to approach your neighbour.

Don’t confront your neighbour when you are angry, as this may upset your neighbour.

Work out what you want to say before you speak to your neighbour.

During the conversation

Don’t lose your temper, as this would make things worse and harder to sort out.

Keep calm and be polite while you attempt to talk things through.

Ending the conversation