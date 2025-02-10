SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, who contested at East Coast GRC in the 2020 general election, shared on Facebook that he recently met a resident during house visits there who “expressed her wish to see greater diversity in our political landscape”.

“We hope to contribute to that, although the road ahead will be extremely tough. We will continue to work hard,” wrote Mr Shariff, who also shared photos of the house visits on Saturday (Feb 8).

Kenneth Foo, another WP East Coast GRC candidate in the 2020 election, also posted about the Feb 8 house visits. He posted a picture of a WP supporter, who had the party’s mini flags from the GE rallies in 2015 on display.

“As GE2025 approaches, we are looking forward to meeting more Singaporeans at the rallies soon!” wrote Mr Foo.

The WP did very well at the East Coast GRC during the last election, gaining over seven percentage points and winning 46.61% of the vote. This was somewhat of a blow to the PAP team, considering it was anchored by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

However, with former WP Youth Wing head Nicole Seah, one of the party’s East Coast GRC candidates in 2020, stepping down amid scandal in 2023, the Workers’ Party’s chances of winning East Coast GRC are now in question.

Nevertheless, the WP has become more active than ever in different areas in Singapore. The Straits Times reported on Sunday (Feb 9), quoting observers, that the party may contest 30 seats in the coming election. WP members have been seen in at least eight constituencies, including Tampines and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRCs.

The party was seen on the ground at Marine Parade GRC, and the addition of Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh to the WP team there got a lot of attention, given his high profile.

Fadli Fawzi, who contested under the WP banner at Marine Parade in 2020, wrote that Team Marine Blue had a busy week of house visits at Eunos Crescent and Marine Terrace last week.

“We also spoke to a recently retrenched resident who had concerns about the employment situation as well as suggestions to improve the working conditions for Grab delivery drivers. Such inputs are useful to us as we hope to stay relevant to the changing needs of residents at both a local community level and a national policy level,” wrote Mr Fadli, a member of the WP’s Central Executive Committee. /TISG

