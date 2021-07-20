Home News In the Hood Reporters did not care for students privacy: River Valley High School ...

Reporters did not care for students privacy: River Valley High School student on being photographed after leaving crime scene

The reporters did not ask for permission to film us, and furthermore, never informed us that our faces would be plastered on today’s headlines... They (to put it bluntly) did not care; they just wanted something to post onto their news pages, said the student.

Photo: Google Maps

Author

Hana O

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A River Valley High School (RVHS) student requested for reporters to “be more understanding” of their situation after getting photographed while they walked out of the school following the killing incident of a student.

A 13-year-old Secondary 1 student at RVHS was killed on campus on Monday (Jul 19) allegedly by a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the student in a toilet, lying motionless with multiple wounds.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the student dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The alleged teen assailant has been arrested by police. An axe was also seized as evidence.

Following the incident, the Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore posted screenshots of a message sent by an RVHS student.

The student aired concerns regarding the reporters and photographers covering the incident.

“My class was the first to be released, meaning we were the first class the reporters were going to see,” said the student.

- Advertisement -

They were informed by the school to say, “I need to go home” should a reporter approach them.

“All of us were scared, tired and shocked from hearing the news in school and having what seemed like a walk of shame as the reporters and photographers lined up to take pictures of you as you walked out of school; it truly was anxiety-inducing.”

The student shared that the reporters had followed them with their cameras and “watched their every move.”

Shortly after, the students were then shocked to see pictures of themselves on several news websites.

- Advertisement -

“The reporters did not ask for permission to film us, and furthermore, never informed us that our faces would be plastered on ’s headlines.”

The student highlighted that their faces weren’t , which made them “uncomfortable.”

“These pictures served no goal other than to create content for these news pages, as there is no point in filming school children were completely uninvolved in today’s incident,” said the student.

“We thought that the reporters would be more understanding, given that we just left a crime scene with the realisation that one of our schoolmates was killed, but no.”

“They (to put it bluntly) did not care; they just wanted something to post onto their news pages.”

The post noted in its caption that the students were “unable to express shock or grief” without a reporter approaching them to ask them questions. /TISG

Read related: River Valley High School student stabbed and killed on campus, leaked screenshots claim attacker had an axe

River Valley High School student stabbed and killed on campus, leaked screenshots claim attacker had an axe

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Family KTV owners petition to separate themselves from nightlife operators

Singapore – "We are not the same. We do not have hostess(es)," said a group of family karaoke businesses in their petition to be unclassified as nightlife operators and allow them to operate with safe management measures. A petition through change.org was...
View Post
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating . One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim urges public to stop spreading falsehoods linking 16-year-old death to Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) Jamus Lim took to social media to urge the public to refrain from spreading false news that a 16-year-old who recently passed away was linked to the Covid-19 vaccination. “It has come to...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent