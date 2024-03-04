Lifestyle

Reporter claims shoplifting not a “big deal” as US built on stolen land, conservatives say this is justifying thieves 

March 4, 2024
Shoplifting sprees plaguing supermarkets and shopping centers become a notable trend in several Democrat-led states, drawing sharp criticism from conservatives. Amidst the debate, a Washington Post reporter’s controversial remark surfaces, dismissing the issue as insignificant, citing America’s history of land theft. 

The statement ignites a fiery response, with conservatives condemning the comparison and emphasizing the rule of law. Meanwhile, discussions intensify on the underlying societal factors fueling such criminal behavior and the broader implications for law enforcement and public safety.

According to the New York Post, a reporter’s remarks suggest a deeper narrative of ancestral guilt tied to theft and colonization in the current “moral panic” over shoplifting. Maura Judkis of the Washington Post contends that America’s history of land theft renders the current concern over petty theft insignificant. 

She highlights the murky data surrounding the crime wave, attributing it to economic factors exacerbated by the pandemic. Despite Mayor Muriel Bowser’s acknowledgment of the impact, Judkis argues that the issue has been politicized, fueling narratives of urban decay. However, she maintains that while theft is a concern, it’s not the dystopian nightmare portrayed by some.

Conservatives react to reporter claiming shoplifting is not a “big deal” 

Following that, conservatives are making harsh remarks towards the situation. They state that she should be alright with people robbing her house. This is due to her stating that America was built on stolen land, and her house was built on that land. 

Furthermore, conservatives are tired of hearing statements like these. There were multiple wars hundreds of years ago between the settlers and the natives. In the end, an X user claims that most of the land in the world is technically “stolen” from another group of people. 

Federal Court of Appeals grants a temporary stay on Texas immigration law

