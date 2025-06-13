Friday, June 13, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram/remco.ev
Sports
2 min.Read

Remco Evenepoel takes yellow jersey after a ‘perfect plan’ at the stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Remco Evenepoel, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, has recently won Stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné as he finished the 17.4km course with a final time of 20 minutes and 50 seconds. This victory led him to lead the overall race standings and granted him the yellow jersey. 

​​“I think the advantage I had was a lot of headwind in the valleys… I used that to really take the benefit of my position, and then the climb, I just went as fast as possible,” the rider said.

He added, “We had a perfect plan for the pacing strategy. I’m very happy to have put over one second a kilometre on everybody, and for some more than two… I’m super proud and happy with the feeling I have now. I’m feeling pretty good, and it’s always nice to bring home a world tour victory.” 

Evenepoel: “Much better than I was last year” 

Evenepoel was 21 seconds faster than Jonas Vingegaard, who is riding for Visma-Lease a Bike and placed second. Furthermore, he is also 49 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar, who is riding for the UAE Team Emirates XRG and finished fourth.

- Advertisement -
See also  '... fortunately, I had good legs' — Tadej Pogacar celebrates unexpected sprint win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The Soudal Quick-Step rider shared that he has been preparing really hard for the races. 

“In terms of weight, I’m already pretty good… Much better than I was last year at this point, so I’m just happy that I’ve been working super hard behind the scenes.

“I’m feeling good on the climbs, on the flats and on the descents as well, so it’s a good step forward to what we have to expect for the next days… We just have to keep building and take it day by day. For sure, there will be a lot of pressure in the weekend from other teams, but with the victor,y I’m confident I can do well,” he added. 

Evenepoel shared a social media post with a caption “Flying to victory.🥇🌈🟡🔥… Special feeling to take win #1000 for @soudalquickstepteam, one for the entire team, one for Patrick, one for history.🏆🐺… We stay focused for the rest of the week.👊🏼”

- Advertisement -
See also  Cyclist declared stage winner once again after initial disqualification for going in the wrong direction

Netizens celebrated Remco’s stage win with enthusiastic messages of support, calling it both thrilling and well-earned. Praise also poured in for the Soudal team as they gear up for the upcoming mountain stages.

One user wrote, “Congratulations Remco – what an exciting and convincing stage victory 👌🏼,” while another said, “Rooting for you & entire Soudal team, great job, keep up the good work. Best of luck in the Mountains, let’s go🙏🙏🔥🔥.”

Moreover, the Visma-Lease a Bike team still had a good race despite not winning the first spot. Jonas Vingegaard managed to clinch the second spot, and teammate Matteo Jorgenson in third. 

Despite losing against Evenepoel, Vingegaard remained calm. He shared, “I can be pretty satisfied with how today went… Remco is the best time trialler in the world, so to only lose 20 seconds is pretty decent…In the end, I think I can be pretty happy with my performance.” 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

85-year-old woman dies in hospital after getting struck by ComfortDelGro taxi in Geylang

SINGAPORE: An 85-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries...

Ryde temporarily suspends 5-star driver who left sick passenger stranded for over 10 hours

SINGAPORE: A Ryde customer was left stranded after a...

Decomposing body of 76-year-old found in Jurong West flat after days of no contact

SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old man was found dead in his...

Tada driver calls police after drunk passenger vomits in car and refuses to pay cleaning fee

SINGAPORE: A Tada driver has lodged a police complaint...

Business

Income Insurance to fully reimburse policyholders with Jetstar Asia bookings after July 31

Income Insurance has announced it will fully reimburse affected...

APAC financial sector top target for volumetric DDoS attacks in 2024, report finds

SINGAPORE: Asia Pacific’s financial sector has been the top...

Changi Airport too costly for a budget airline like Jetstar? The prospects and pitfalls for low-cost carriers

Singapore-based Jetstar Asia, one of the first three budget...

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore