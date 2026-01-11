Regent of Johor signals strong growth and investment momentum for the state in 2026

JOHOR: The Regent of Johor, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, has expressed confidence in the state’s growth trajectory. He described 2026 as a pivotal year for Johor as it builds on the significant progress achieved over the past year.

In a New Year message, His Royal Highness noted that Johor has made tremendous strides recently and is well-positioned to attract strong investment interest in the year ahead. A key driver will be the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which is expected to draw investors not only from Singapore, but also from China, India and the Middle East.

HRH Tunku Ismail said he has been engaging with the Johor state government on strategic initiatives aimed at unlocking Johor’s full potential, with a clear emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of development are meaningfully delivered to the people of Johor.

Looking ahead, His Royal Highness stated that 2026 will see significant improvements to state infrastructure. This will include roads and transportation networks, healthcare facilities such as hospitals, and education infrastructure such as schools.

He also pointed to progress in sustainable energy initiatives, as well as Johor’s role as host of international sporting events, all of which are expected to contribute to the state’s overall development.

“2026 will be a pivotal year, marked by significant improvements in state infrastructure, including roads and transportation networks, hospitals, schools, sustainable energy initiatives, as well as the hosting of international sporting events,” he stated.

State government reaffirms commitment to Johoreans

Responding to the message, Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government would continue to act in line with the directive of DYAM Pemangku Sultan of Johor by strengthening key initiatives to help make sure that Johor’s growth translates into tangible benefits for its people.

He stressed that development should not be measured solely by headline investment figures, but by the economic spillover felt by Johoreans across the state.

“The State Government will continue to strengthen strategic initiatives to ensure Johor’s potential is translated to the real benefits for the citizens, which are not just investment figures, but the economic overflow that is felt by the entire Nation of Johor,” he said in a translated post.

Onn Hafiz added that with the leadership of DYAM Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the commitment of the state government and the support of the people, Johor can move forward with confidence.

The statements from both of them show the emphasis on sustainable growth, people-centred development and long-term progress as the state enters 2026.

Why this is significant for Singapore

Johor’s growth may have important implications for Singapore, particularly with the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). As Singapore’s economic partner, developments in Johor’s infrastructure, logistics, and industrial capabilities may directly affect Singapore. Therefore, strengthening cross-border supply chains and business linkages can be beneficial for Singapore down the line.

As Johor positions itself for increased investment and international exposure in 2026, the progress of the state will remain closely watched in Singapore, given the deep economic, social and workforce ties between the two neighbours.

Read also: Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’