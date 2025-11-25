// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikipedia CC/Lionel Lim
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong once called the special economic zone between Singapore and Johor a “substantial and promising project,” a characterization echoed more recently at the Fortune Innovation Forum in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The chair of the Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs, and Human Resources Committee, YB Lee Ting Han, said that the SEZ will be more than an “industrial park with a nicer brochure.”

“We really need to be able to connect our SMEs to global supply chains and to create brands owned within the zone. For the long run, we have to look at how we are going to create a regional champion,” Fortune quotes him as saying, adding that “special matters require execution.”

So far, the SEZ’s investments were at an eye-watering RM56 billion (S$17.6 billion) for the first six months of this year. Mr Lee, however, is expecting that this will grow to RM100 billion (S$31.5 billion) by the end of 2025.

See also  Manchester United fan Pritam Singh touches ‘This is Anfield’ sign

In comparison, for all of 2024, Johor saw just RM48.5 billion (S$15.3 billion) in investments.

Mr Lee added that what sets the Johor-Singapore SEZ apart is the assurance of long-term returns and sustainable investment opportunities, Fortune reported.

“Collectively, we can work on a five- to ten-year time frame so that investors can have more clarity, so that it can survive at least one investment cycle, and they can recover their capital.”

He also touched on the improvements to train services that would make travelling between the two countries easier, especially given that the Singapore-Johor causeway is arguably the busiest in the world.

“We are doing some infrastructure improvements that connect Johor and Singapore via rail services. This can transit about 10,000 people per hour per direction, and this should be operational by January 2027,” Mr Lee said, adding that around 150,000 Malaysians have signed up for the QR code clearance system between the two countries. By the end of the year, he expects this number to reach half a million.

See also  Johor pauses data centre project in first stop-work order after complaints, reassures digital push stays on track

“The JS-SEZ will tap into the complementary strengths of both countries to foster economic connectivity by improving cross-border flows of goods, investments, and people,” the leaders of both nations said in statement issued at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, which was held in Singapore on Oct 30, 2023. /TISG

Read also: JS-SEZ a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ for cross-border investors, says CGSI analyst

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the...
Singapore News

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the...

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Business

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

‘All I had was rejections’: Fresh grad says she feels ‘disheartened’ after six months of job hunting

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate confessed on social media that...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //