Redditor asks: ‘Which tennis match made you cry?’

Watching a game of tennis isn’t only about the intense and thrilling matches that athletes work hard for. It is also about the memorable moments that make an impact not just on the lives of the players but on the fans as well.

With this, a curious Redditor asked the tennis community on Reddit a very interesting question: “Which tennis match made you cry?” This sparked a discussion among tennis fans, who, with a bit of nostalgia, shared their most memorable tennis experience in the comments.

Several of the answers stated a memorable match for them was from Roger Federer’s tennis journey. One Redditor admitted, “Rogers’ farewell was brutal.” This gained a response from another Redditor saying: “Yes. None of his actual (losses) made me cry, but the farewell made the tears pour.” One more comment relates to the said match and said: “Roger’s farewell got me bawling like a kid.”

Another Redditor declared that he/she had tears of joy during the 2017 Australian Open due to Federer. The comment remarked: “I rarely cry at sports unless it’s from happiness, so I only remember crying after (the) 2017 Australian Open final because I was so thrilled for Roger.”

One more comment pertained to the same Federer match back in 2017 and stated: “Fed fan. 2017 AusOpen final. Nadal looked inevitable at 3-1 in the 5th. Last five games were glorious.”

Another Federer fan declared that the 2018 Australian Open made him/her cry because it was Federer’s last win.

“For me, as a die-hard Federer fan, it was the ’09 Aus Open final. ’09 was a particularly tough loss since it felt like Nadal was completely dominating Roger now on all three surfaces at that time,” one more Federer fan stated.

Some fans also expressed that Novak Djokovic’s “gold medal match” was memorable. One stated: “It’s the only time it’s ever happened to me to be honest, but his emotions were so real and raw. To see how much it meant to him, I’ve never seen this much.”

A fan of Murray shared a memory as well that he/she won’t forget: “Wimbledon 2012 is the only one where I choked up… A completely dejected Murray, in front of the fans, that he felt he let down had the look of a man that was resigned to the fact that he may end his career slamless after going 0-4 in finals.” There is another comment from a Murray fan where he/she admitted that he/she cries every time the athlete loses.

Moreover, there was one response in which the Redditor did not mention a specific tennis match, but ‘seeing two grown men cry and hold hands and share an affectionate moment’ truly softens his/her heart.