Redditor asks: ‘My Indian neighbours always cook delicious-smelling food. Can I ask if I can have some?’

A local Reddit user took to the platform with an unusual question, seeking advice as to whether or not they should ask their neighbours, who are Indian and always cook delicious food, if they can have some of the items they cooked.

In a post on r/askSingapore, u/linglingmozartybae explained that an Indian family only recently moved in next door to them.

The family starts cooking every night at around 9:00, “and it SMELLS SO FRICKN’ GOOD,” they wrote.

While the post author isn’t supposed to eat after 8:00 in the evening, because of intermittent fasting, they added, “the smell of their cooking is breaking my will. It smells like heaven.”

They wanted to get advice from other Reddit users as to whether it would be weird if they just went up to their neighbours to ask for some of their food, with a question such as “Hi, what are you cooking? Can I try?”

“Will they think I’m a weirdo? Idk, I’ve never interacted with my neighbours ever. Pls advise.”

Commenters on the post appeared to also relate to the post author and were more than willing to give them some advice.

“Don’t ask them for food. When you bump into them, tell them that their food smells incredible. They are most likely to offer,” one wrote.

A Reddit user called it perfect advice and told them that the post author could prepare some nice chocolates, such as those from Ferrero Rocher, to give as a gift if and when the Indian family decides to be generous.

A commenter who could relate wrote, “I have Indian neighbours too, and sometimes when they start cooking, the smell comes down to my side, and I think, ‘that smells so good’.”

Another shared, “I told my ex-neighbour’s helper that the curry she cooked smelled so nice, and she gave a bowl of her curry without hesitation. I felt so bad that she gave up half her meal that when she went back to India, I gifted her a box of chocolates. I still remember her generosity!”

A commenter opined that it would be “Worth asking because imho Indian food is usually done in large quantities and can be portioned out easily. Also, I think any person who cooks would really appreciate praise!”

Another weighed in to say, “I think it’s all right. My Indian neighbours gave me some food before, too. I commented to my mum about the good smell that was coming from my neighbour’s house. They overheard this and came over to pass us some food about half an hour later. I was probably 16 or 18 back then. We have always had good relations with them.”

“In my experience, maybe you want to start by smiling, saying hi, and introducing yourself as their neighbour and complimenting them on their yummy cooking smells. 9 out of 10 times, you will find them offering you their food. It’s in Indian cultures to share food and be neighbourly, especially when you compliment their food; most of the time, they want to feed you too,” wrote a commenter.

To this, an Indian Reddit user replied, “No smiling needed (though it helps). Just compliment the smell and ask if you could try some. Indian food is meant to be shared.” /TISG

