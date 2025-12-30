// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Redditor asks: ‘My Indian neighbours always cook delicious-smelling food. Can I ask if I can have some?’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform with an unusual question, seeking advice as to whether or not they should ask their neighbours, who are Indian and always cook delicious food, if they can have some of the items they cooked.

In a post on r/askSingapore, u/linglingmozartybae explained that an Indian family only recently moved in next door to them.

The family starts cooking every night at around 9:00, “and it SMELLS SO FRICKN’ GOOD,” they wrote.

While the post author isn’t supposed to eat after 8:00 in the evening, because of intermittent fasting, they added, “the smell of their cooking is breaking my will. It smells like heaven.”

They wanted to get advice from other Reddit users as to whether it would be weird if they just went up to their neighbours to ask for some of their food, with a question such as “Hi, what are you cooking? Can I try?”

See also  A four-step video in renewed attempt for clean toilets

“Will they think I’m a weirdo? Idk, I’ve never interacted with my neighbours ever. Pls advise.”

Commenters on the post appeared to also relate to the post author and were more than willing to give them some advice.

“Don’t ask them for food. When you bump into them, tell them that their food smells incredible. They are most likely to offer,” one wrote.

A Reddit user called it perfect advice and told them that the post author could prepare some nice chocolates, such as those from Ferrero Rocher, to give as a gift if and when the Indian family decides to be generous.

A commenter who could relate wrote, “I have Indian neighbours too, and sometimes when they start cooking, the smell comes down to my side, and I think, ‘that smells so good’.”

Another shared, “I told my ex-neighbour’s helper that the curry she cooked smelled so nice, and she gave a bowl of her curry without hesitation. I felt so bad that she gave up half her meal that when she went back to India, I gifted her a box of chocolates. I still remember her generosity!”

See also  A woman convicted of killing her husband saved from the gallows!

A commenter opined that it would be “Worth asking because imho Indian food is usually done in large quantities and can be portioned out easily. Also, I think any person who cooks would really appreciate praise!”

Another weighed in to say, “I think it’s all right. My Indian neighbours gave me some food before, too. I commented to my mum about the good smell that was coming from my neighbour’s house. They overheard this and came over to pass us some food about half an hour later. I was probably 16 or 18 back then. We have always had good relations with them.”

“In my experience, maybe you want to start by smiling, saying hi, and introducing yourself as their neighbour and complimenting them on their yummy cooking smells. 9 out of 10 times, you will find them offering you their food. It’s in Indian cultures to share food and be neighbourly, especially when you compliment their food; most of the time, they want to feed you too,” wrote a commenter.

See also  Malaysia inflation jumps to 4.5%, an eight year high!

To this, an Indian Reddit user replied, “No smiling needed (though it helps). Just compliment the smell and ask if you could try some. Indian food is meant to be shared.” /TISG

Read also: BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

China hosts Cambodia–Thailand talks after deadly border clash

HONG KONG: China stepped into the spotlight on Monday...
Asia

Vietnamese woman sentenced to death after 3 family members, including husband, died of poisoning

VIETNAM: A woman from Vietnam who had poisoned four...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //