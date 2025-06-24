Reddit users say that cheating is ‘quite common’ in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user whose partner stepped out on them took to the platform to ask how common infidelity is in the city-state.

The question u/AngrySadCCB asked on r/askSingapore on Sunday (June 22) elicited more than 500 responses. In short, having a partner cheat on you is not that uncommon in Singapore, and many even shared their experiences.

The post author had written that they had been cheated on a couple of months ago, which had been difficult, and they are “slowly healing through this”.

However, before they had their personal experience, they had only heard about scandals involving celebrities or politicians. Since then, they’ve noticed similar stories from their friend group.

“Maybe they’re more comfortable sharing with me since I’ve gone through it. How common is cheating in Singapore, actually? For those who’ve also been through it, what was it like for you? And if you’ve cheated before, why would you do it?” the post author asked.

“Infidelity is more common than we think,” reads a well-known law firm’s website, citing a report from the Singapore Department of Statistics, which says that 53% of divorces in 2020 had been granted on grounds of adultery or unreasonable behaviour.

This number “underscores how prevalent cheating is, even in a society that emphasises traditional family values”, it added.

On the Reddit post, the most upvoted comment said that infidelity is “quite common, even after marriage still exists”.

One commenter added that infidelity is particularly common with some professions.

“I used to be in the Navy. It’s completely normalised in some units to the point where men would come back from shore leave in Thailand and openly brag about whatever they did, and I’m just shocked because I’ve literally met their wives at family day,” they wrote.

“I ended up divorcing my ex-wife after she cheated on me with some guy she met through a mobile game, even though we have two kids. To make things worse, she dropped the bomb on me during my birthday celebration. It’s been five years since then, I’m still dealing with the emotional fallout—nightmares, mental health struggles, and just this lingering sense of betrayal,” another shared.

“I recently ended my 25-year marriage to a serial liar and cheater. Don’t beat yourself over another person’s bad behaviour. Pick up energetic activities (plenty on the Healthy 365 app) to invigorate your physical and mental power. Try a new challenge, train for it, conquer it. Slowly, you will find yourself winning back in your own ways. Jia you,” a commenter wrote.

However, one argued: “It depends on the type of people your friends are. I have friend groups where I don’t hear such stories and don’t imagine ever, then I have friend groups where it seems like everyone and their mother is cheating.”

“My mum has five sisters, so altogether they’re six. Out of six of them, five of their husbands cheated, which resulted in divorce,” a commenter chimed in. /TISG

