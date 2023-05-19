Reddit user asks it it’s ‘very bad’ to quit a job within a month after starting

SINGAPORE: A new hire who has only been working at his job since the beginning of this month asked Reddit users if it would be “very bad” if he quits his job, which has a three-month probation period.

“If I quit in month one, I don’t need to serve notice & during month 2 its one week notice,” wrote u/truebluerevolution on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 16).

The reason why he wants to quit is that the scope of his work is very different from the job description and what had been agreed upon.

“I’m afraid that if I wait 3-4 months, it’ll become a red flag on my resume (+ I need to serve a month month notice period) as opposed to if I quit now, and look for another place after leaving this one out of the resume but I’m also not sure if its okay to quit so soon/should I stay here and see if things get better/I adapt to the job more.”

As a follow-up question, u/truebluerevolution asked if it would be dishonest if he looked for another job but did not disclose that he quit the job he had previous to his current job.

“I quit 30th April, before starting this new role on 2nd May? I worked at my old place for 3 yrs already. Not sure how to approach this whole situation.”

Many commenters on his post told him it was perfectly all right to quit.

Others advised him as to how to handle what to disclose about his employment history.

