Man quit his first job after 8 months, asks if quitting his second job less than a year in will affect him

A man with a less-than-stellar work history took to social media asking if he should quit his job after a year.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man wrote that he started working in 2021 and landed a job with a big tech firm. However, he added that he did not like his job scope there and left eight months into the job.

“In my current role, I feel there is a lack of opportunity for my personal development. The management lacks the foresight in supporting employees[‘] individual growth and is only concerned with the short term profit margin. I was initially given a rough breakdown on (sic) the goals of my team and what my boss had in mind for each of us before and after joining the firm, but at the end of the year none of the goals were (sic) met. There’s also close to no feedback for improvement, and I felt very stagnant in my time here”, he wrote.

Since his first job, he joined a different company, and even before reaching a year of employment there, he wrote that he was looking to move to another firm. He added that he was hoping to find a job that could offer him better support in terms of individual and job progression. However, the man said that he was worried his future employers would take him less seriously because his first two jobs all lasted less than a year.

“How should i go about convincing interviewers on my credibility and ability to stay in a job, and what are some types of questions i should pose to them to avoid getting mismatched expectations again?” the man asked.

Netizens who commented on the man’s post wrote that there was nothing wrong in job hopping but added that his first few jobs should be for him to gain experience first.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a polytechnic student who claims they got tricked into signing a contract with a company as a freelancer and not as a part-timer asked if there was anything that could be done.

The student wrote that while on their school holidays, they decided to get a part-time job. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the student wrote that they were able to find a job rather quickly and signed a contract for two years. According to the job advertisement, it was a part-time job.

However, the student wrote: “i did not know the difference between contract of service and contract for service”. Only after signing the contract did the student’s boss say that they had joined as a freelancer and not a part-timer. Because of this, the student wrote, they did not have Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions from the company and were not entitled to any leave either.

They then added that if they wanted to leave the company before their contract period was over, they would have to “serve 3 months notice as well as receive no pay during my 3 months notice”.

“is this legal ? is there any platform where i can get help ?” the student asked.

In November, another man wrote in an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers of something he termed ‘The Great Resignation’ in Singapore and said he is an “experienced professional with international working experiences across Asia”. “Both myself (<40) and my wife (<40) are working in the private sector, and our monthly combined income is around $25,000. My last annual income was $240,000 alone,” he added. He then said that his family lived in a resale HDB flat and drove an old MPV. “We are doing well financially and is able to make several overseas trips in a year”.

The man explained that things went downhill for him when he took up a similar salaried role in a different company that required him to go to office daily and take up responsibilities which were not within his job scope. “I was working almost 80 hours weekly on average and this long period of work culture has resulted me in getting sick very often, losing hairs and feeling the sense of uselessness. I was at the brink of giving up the job and focusing on my mental health”, he added.

