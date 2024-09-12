Red River level in Hanoi hits 20-year high as typhoon death toll rises to 179

VIETNAM: The water level at the Red River in Hanoi rose to a 20-year high following typhoon Yagi. Typhoon Yagi hit Vietnam last weekend with winds in excess of 149 kilometres, affecting China and the Philippines as well.

According to the 6 KPVI news station, the rainfall following the typhoon resulted in the river water level being at an all-time high on Wednesday. Residents in the area could be seen wading in waist-deep water as they took stuff out of their homes.

The death toll from the typhoon now stands at 179, with 145 people still missing. The storm is the strongest to hit northern Vietnam in the last 30 years.

VIDEO: 🇻🇳 Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as Typhoon Yagi toll passes 150 Residents of Vietnam’s capital have been wading through waist-deep water as the death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the country’s north in 30 years passed 150#AFPVertical pic.twitter.com/7LQuAJ9Lkc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 11, 2024

People were also seen making makeshift boats to commute back and forth. One resident, Nguyen Tran Van, who has made the riverbank his home, spoke to AFP, saying: “This was the worst flooding I have witnessed. I didn’t think the water would rise as quick as it did. I moved because if the water had risen just a bit higher, it would have been very difficult for us to leave.”

The typhoon also caused a landslide in the remote mountain village of Lang Nu in the Lao Cai province. According to state media, 34 people were killed in the landslide, with 46 still at large.

National weather bureau head Mai Van Khiem warned that the situation could get worse in the days ahead in the nearby provinces.

Police, soldiers and volunteers have been evacuating residents who live along the riverbanks.

According to one police officer in Hanoi who wished to remain anonymous, officers had been going door to door to check each house along the river.

“All residents must leave. We are bringing them to public buildings turned into temporary shelters or they can stay with relatives. There has been so much rain and the water is rising quickly.”

On Tuesday, photographs captured by various news agencies depicted people stranded on rooftops. To date, 59,000 people have been evacuated from the Yen Bai province.