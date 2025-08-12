Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season, Red Dot United (RDU) has announced that it will make Bukit Gombak SMC the focal point for piloting activities and programmes that could later be rolled out to other constituencies where the party is active.

Accompanying the team was Tia, RDU’s community cat mascot, who quickly became a crowd favourite, especially among young children and seniors, many of whom were eager to take photos.

Bukit Gombak re-emerged as a single-member constituency in the 2025 General Election after more than two decades.

“Some say Bukit Gombak is lost to the opposition cause because of its makeup,” Ravi said. “So I think RDU’s message, that we must invest in equality today or pay the hidden costs of inequality tomorrow, will resonate well with them.”

Bukit Gombak has one of the highest proportions of “thoughtful, middle-class families.”

RDU has consistently argued that policies in Singapore have leaned too far in favour of big businesses and the elite class, and that it’s time for policies to work for ordinary Singaporeans. The party has also symbolically renamed the constituency Unity Point, reflecting both its geographic centrality and its role in RDU’s forward journey.

The groundwork is already being laid. On Sunday morning, Aug 10, Ravi led about 20 party members and volunteers to Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre at Block 373 Bukit Batok Street 31, distributing National Day greetings and leaflets to residents and shopkeepers.

In June, RDU moved its headquarters from Ubi to WCEGA Tower in Bukit Batok Crescent—strategically located near Bukit Gombak and at the intersection of constituencies where the party has previously contested. This move is expected to enhance organisational work and resource mobilisation.

While RDU did not contest Bukit Gombak in the last general election, the party intends to build a strong foundation here, integrating resources and connecting with other constituencies it has engaged with.

“The last election showed there is space for RDU’s voice in Singapore politics,” Ravi emphasised. “We intend to grow stronger by staying present, accountable, and focused on addressing inequality in the years ahead, and I will personally lead this charge in Bukit Gombak SMC.”