// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
30.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Red Dot United's Facebook
Featured NewsSingapore PoliticsRDU
1 min.Read

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season, Red Dot United (RDU) has announced that it will make Bukit Gombak SMC the focal point for piloting activities and programmes that could later be rolled out to other constituencies where the party is active.

Accompanying the team was Tia, RDU’s community cat mascot, who quickly became a crowd favourite, especially among young children and seniors, many of whom were eager to take photos.

Bukit Gombak re-emerged as a single-member constituency in the 2025 General Election after more than two decades. 

“Some say Bukit Gombak is lost to the opposition cause because of its makeup,” Ravi said. “So I think RDU’s message, that we must invest in equality today or pay the hidden costs of inequality tomorrow, will resonate well with them.”

Bukit Gombak has one of the highest proportions of “thoughtful, middle-class families.”

RDU has consistently argued that policies in Singapore have leaned too far in favour of big businesses and the elite class, and that it’s time for policies to work for ordinary Singaporeans. The party has also symbolically renamed the constituency Unity Point, reflecting both its geographic centrality and its role in RDU’s forward journey.

See also  Rare 2-storey bungalow with whopping $54.5M guide price hits market

The groundwork is already being laid. On Sunday morning, Aug 10, Ravi led about 20 party members and volunteers to Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre at Block 373 Bukit Batok Street 31, distributing National Day greetings and leaflets to residents and shopkeepers.

In June, RDU moved its headquarters from Ubi to WCEGA Tower in Bukit Batok Crescent—strategically located near Bukit Gombak and at the intersection of constituencies where the party has previously contested. This move is expected to enhance organisational work and resource mobilisation.

While RDU did not contest Bukit Gombak in the last general election, the party intends to build a strong foundation here, integrating resources and connecting with other constituencies it has engaged with.

“The last election showed there is space for RDU’s voice in Singapore politics,” Ravi emphasised. “We intend to grow stronger by staying present, accountable, and focused on addressing inequality in the years ahead, and I will personally lead this charge in Bukit Gombak SMC.”

See also  'Jurong GRC is gone but our commitment remains’ - RDU to contest 6 wards in GE2025

Hot this week

Singapore News

Ninja Van lays off 12% of local workforce in latest restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van has laid off...
Sports

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 US Open

This year’s US Open tennis tournament will commence on...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ninja Van lays off 12% of local workforce in latest restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van has laid off...

After rebuttal from Ong Ye Kung on Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, KF Seetoh invites him to ‘Kopi… so u get a fuller picture’

Disclaimer: The following report contains statements and allegations made...

Over 97,000 Malaysians have become Singapore citizens since 2015

SINGAPORE: According to Malaysia’s Home Ministry, nearly 100,000 Malaysians...

Forum on reimagining Singapore’s electoral system set for Aug 23

SINGAPORE: A discussion on electoral reform will be held...

Business

Trust on hold: Companies slam brakes on trade credit amid soaring bad debts

SINGAPORE: More Singaporean businesses are facing financial strain as...

Singapore named one of Asia’s smartest cities in 2025 — but can tech solve everything?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has long been well-regarded for its admirable...

Johor pioneers wastewater recycling for Tier 4 data centres in nation’s first

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has taken a national lead by...

Keppel to cash in nearly S$1 billion from proposed sale of M1’s telco business to Simba

SINGAPORE: Keppel Ltd has announced plans to sell a...

Singapore Politics

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

© The Independent Singapore