Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new Central Executive Committee (CEC) during a party conference on Jun 27 (Friday), the opposition party announced in a statement over the weekend.

Dr David Foo remains RDU’s chairman, and Ravi Philemon has retained his position as secretary-general. Harish Mohanadas has replaced Liyana Dhamirah as the party’s treasurer.

Aside from the three office bearers mentioned above, here are RDU’s nine other CEC members: Ben Puah, Eddy Tan, Emily Woo, Liyana Dhamirah, Mohamed Feroz, Pang Heng Chuan, Sharon Lin, Sharad Kumar, and Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad.

Mr Philemon called this year’s party conference an important one, given that it was held in the wake of the General Election on May 3.

“The results tell us that there is space for us. We are relevant to the politics of Singapore,” he noted, adding, “So do not let anyone tell you that we are new, that we are small, or that what we do does not matter. We do not need anyone’s permission to do what needs to be done. We do not need anyone’s approval to work for our citizens.”

“We must challenge the system and shift it, from serving the billionaire class and big businesses to standing with everyday Singaporeans. That will be our big message.

“We must be the party that holds the ruling party accountable, and we must be the movement that pushes the opposition to be a real alternative that Singapore deserves,” he noted further.

The party said in its statement that it has resolved to stand by “this driving vision for RDU” set out by Mr Philemon.

Meanwhile, Dr Foo said, “This new CEC reflects both continuity and renewal. It includes long-serving members who know the Party’s DNA and new faces who will help push us further. We are not here to be liked. We are here to fight for a fairer Singapore.”

RDU’s CEC

Dr Foo is an entrepreneur and research chemist, while Mr Philemon is the managing partner of a boutique media business focused on health and wellness. Mr Monandas is a principal software engineer.

As for the council members, Mr Puah is an artist and community art organizer; Mr Tan, an IT expert; Ms Woo, an educator; Ms Dhamirah, an NPO manager, entrepreneur and author; Mr Feroz, a senior business analyst; Mr Pang, an MNC director; Ms Lin, a senior IT consultant; Mr Kumar, an assistant hardware engineer; and Dr Syed, an independent researcher. /TISG

