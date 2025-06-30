// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, October 5, 2025
31.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Facebook screengrab/ Ravi Philemon
Singapore PoliticsRDU
2 min.Read

Red Dot United elects new CEC

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new Central Executive Committee (CEC) during a party conference on Jun 27 (Friday), the opposition party announced in a statement over the weekend.

Dr David Foo remains RDU’s chairman, and Ravi Philemon has retained his position as secretary-general. Harish Mohanadas has replaced Liyana Dhamirah as the party’s treasurer.

David Foo
RDU chair David Foo. Photo Credit RDU.

Aside from the three office bearers mentioned above, here are RDU’s nine other CEC members: Ben Puah, Eddy Tan, Emily Woo, Liyana Dhamirah, Mohamed Feroz, Pang Heng Chuan, Sharon Lin, Sharad Kumar, and Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad.

Mr Philemon called this year’s party conference an important one, given that it was held in the wake of the General Election on May 3.

“The results tell us that there is space for us. We are relevant to the politics of Singapore,” he noted, adding, “So do not let anyone tell you that we are new, that we are small, or that what we do does not matter. We do not need anyone’s permission to do what needs to be done. We do not need anyone’s approval to work for our citizens.”

See also  TOC editor set to represent himself in defamation court case brought on by PM Lee
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 30 at 00.49.51
RDU chair Ravi Philemon. Photo Credit RDU.

“We must challenge the system and shift it, from serving the billionaire class and big businesses to standing with everyday Singaporeans. That will be our big message.

“We must be the party that holds the ruling party accountable, and we must be the movement that pushes the opposition to be a real alternative that Singapore deserves,” he noted further.

The party said in its statement that it has resolved to stand by “this driving vision for RDU” set out by Mr Philemon.

Meanwhile, Dr Foo said, “This new CEC reflects both continuity and renewal. It includes long-serving members who know the Party’s DNA and new faces who will help push us further. We are not here to be liked. We are here to fight for a fairer Singapore.”

RDU’s CEC

Dr Foo is an entrepreneur and research chemist, while Mr Philemon is the managing partner of a boutique media business focused on health and wellness. Mr Monandas is a principal software engineer.

See also  Jurong GRC residents worry about rising cost of living and GST hike

As for the council members, Mr Puah is an artist and community art organizer; Mr Tan, an IT expert; Ms Woo, an educator; Ms Dhamirah, an NPO manager, entrepreneur and author; Mr Feroz, a senior business analyst; Mr Pang, an MNC director; Ms Lin, a senior IT consultant; Mr Kumar, an assistant hardware engineer; and Dr Syed, an independent researcher. /TISG

Read also: RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore home buyers face losses and bank interest payments as Johor projects are abandoned

SINGAPORE: Singapore home buyers who have invested in Johor...

Most Singapore business leaders believe mastering AI is crucial but 80% of employees unfamiliar with agent-based AI

SINGAPORE: A majority of Singapore business leaders and employees...

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //